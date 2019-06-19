Color Cosmetics Market 2018 Forecast to 2025 Market Outlook: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Color cosmetics are a mixture of chemicals that are used to enhance the appearance or divulging an aroma to the human body. The color cosmetics market is expected to witness growth, owing to increasing nail care segment. For instance, Avon’s new wellness brand Espira launched in 2018 is expected to boost growth of the nail care sector

Increasing inclination of women towards aesthetic appeal is one of the major driver for growth of color cosmetics market. Furthermore, new product launches such as new double wear foundation in 2017, increasing retail presence such as launch of new Sephora stores in Indian market are some of the factors playing a key role in the market.

The color cosmetics market was valued at US$ 62.36 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.22%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

On the basis of product type, color cosmetics market is segmented into nail care, lip care, eye make-up, and face make-up. On the basis of distribution sector, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores.

Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the global color cosmetics market and was valued at US$ 18.40 Bn in 2016. China is leading market in this region, owing to increasing prevalence of western culture and demand for branded products. In 2016, L’Oreal led the color cosmetics market in China owing to its high brand presence and extensive distribution network. India stands to be another important market for color cosmetics owing to growing demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Owing to the stiff competition and market maturity, retailers are increasing their presence to tier 2 and tier 3 cities to gain market presence.

North America is projected to hold a revenue share of 21.97% in the color cosmetics market by 2025, owing to high demand for premium products such as Estee Lauder and Coty. Furthermore, in the U.S., celebrity endorsements and launch of their own product lines are driving growth of the market.

Major Players in Global Color Cosmetics Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global color cosmetics market include L’Oreal Group, Coty Inc., Krylon, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Revlon, and Beiersdorf.

