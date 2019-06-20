Consumer Floriculture Market 2026 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook

Floriculture, or flower farming, is a division of horticulture concerned with the cultivation and management of flowering, ornamental, and foliage plants for gardens and floristry.

Floriculture consists of entire spectrum that includes understanding and improving all aspects of bud and flower creation, grow-room requirements, budding & grafting, greenhouse needs, plant nutrition, irrigation, pest management, breeding new cultivars/strains, and marketing & selling for use as raw material in pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries.

Market Dynamics:-

Major factor boosting growth of the consumer floriculture market is increasing awareness among people for greenery in developing nations. Increasing health awareness and preference for fresh surroundings, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and regulatory efforts to mitigate pollution are some of the prime factors propelling growth of the global consumer floriculture market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook:-

The consumer floriculture market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to rapid urbanization and growing disposable income in the region. Governments in the region are focused on developing green walls, urban jungles, and new parks through urban renewal projects.

Increasing flower and plant purchase in key regions is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to Rabobank’s report on floriculture, 2017, Europe and North America’s flower and plant purchase is expected to increase by 20% by 2027 with a market capitalization of US$ 37 billion in the both regions.

Key players in the Global Consumer Floriculture Market:-

Major players operating in the global consumer floriculture market include, Flora Holland, Finlays, Syngenta Flowers, Dummen Orange, Washington Bulb, Select One, Karuturi, Four Seasons Quality, Flower International, Porta Nova, Arcadia Chrysanten, Wesselman Flowers, Germaco, Bredefleur, Ball Horticulture, Queens Group, Harvest Flower, Kariki, Carzen Flowers, Multiflora, and Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio.

