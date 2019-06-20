Continuous Testing Report Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Continuous testing is a method of implementing automated tests as a measure of software delivery pipeline with the purpose of obtaining feedback for each stage of the delivery pipeline, and provides instant insights on threats associated with business. Continuous testing is seamlessly incorporated with software delivery pipeline and DevOps tool chain.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1934

Market Driver:

High demand for continuous and instant content delivery is major factor driving market growth, owing to increasing inclination of consumers towards interacting with peers through real-time communication and rising use of social media. According to Coherent Marker Insights’ analysis, as of July 2016, over 1.7 billion people were using Facebook monthly, which is about 38% of the U.S. population. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart devices, increased utilization of broadband connectivity, and development of IT infrastructure that is compatible with 4G LTE and 5G connectivity, are expected to propel growth of the global continuous testing market.

For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, as of 2016, over 68% of global population is already using mobile phones. In addition to that, according to Internet World Stats, as of December 31, 2017, total Internet users count was totaled at 4.2 billion among global population of 7.6 billion, which was around 54.4% of global population.

Therefore, these factors are expected to boost demand for global continuous delivery, which consequently will accelerate demand for continuous testing, in order to continuously review and optimize the test suite to eliminate redundancy and maximize business risk coverage.

On-premises segment accounted for largest share in the global continuous testing market in 2017

On-premises deployment segment is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2018, owing to better confidential information control and security from external attacks as systems are held internally in an organization. Owing to this reason, on-premises software can be used to resolve business problems, which in turn will help in improvement of overall business performance. The on-premises segment was valued around US$ 1,869.3 million by 2026.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR with 16% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. This is due to its applications being cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure.

North America Continuous Testing market accounted for largest share in 2017

The market for North America is expected to show significant growth rate over the forecast period (2018 -2026). The market for North America is expected to be valued at around US$ 1,339.0 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

The growth of continuous testing market in this region is attributed to advancement in internet infrastructure, high use of mobile and web applications, and rising number of social media users. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, Facebook has the most active users of about 1.860 billion per month. That is around 22% of the world’s population. In 2016, total smartphone users in North America increased to about 78% from about 60% in 2015.

Hence, increase in smartphone utilization will proportionally increase demand for internet connectivity. North America is the leading market for 5G network infrastructure technology. This is due to presence of key market player such as T-Mobile, which is planning to establish 5G network infrastructure in the U.S. Additionally, AT&T and Verizon Communication have already successfully completed 5G trial and are expected to deploy it by 2023. These factors are leading to increasing demand for continuous testing in this region.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1934

Key companies

Major players operating in the global continuous testing market include EPAM Systems, Mindtree, HCL Technologies, ATOS, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, Tricentis, Cigniti, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and NIIT Technologies.