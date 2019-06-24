Copper Sulfate Market : Release Latest Trends & Industry Vision 2026

Copper sulfate, denoted by the chemical composition CuSO 4 , is derived as a result of the chemical reaction when copper is treated with concentrated sulfuric acid. Copper sulfate is also known as cupric sulfate and is available in two forms namely hydrous copper sulfate and anhydrous copper sulfate. Copper sulfate market is witnessing an ever increasing growth in demand owing to its significant application in agricultural industry as an efficient fungicide. Apart from agricultural industry, copper sulfate is also used in the chemicals industry as a component for preparation of catalysts used in various chemical processes, of purification of gases such as removal of hydrogen chloride and hydrogen sulfide. It is also used as a source of copper. Copper sulfate is a versatile chemical compound that has an extensive range of applications in various industries such as chemicals, leather, and electrical.

Leading producers of copper sulfate include ATOTECH, Allan Chemical Corporation, WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corp., and NOAH Technologies Corporation.

Copper sulfate finds major application in industrial processes such as electroplating, dyeing mordant, tanning processes, and preparation of anti-fouling paints. Copper sulfate is set to witness escalating demand in niche applications such as analytical reagent, medical uses and organic synthesis. Owing to increasing demand for copper sulfate as an additive in animal feedstock and the application of copper sulfate as an analytical reagent for the preparation of several other types of reagents such as Biuret reagent and Benedict’ solution, the copper sulfate market is positioned on a high growth trajectory over the near future.

The agricultural industry is a major end user of copper sulfate market. Demand for copper sulfate is expected to increase significantly in this industry, owing to its increasing use in production of herbicides, fungicides, pesticides, and fertilizers in animal feedstock sulfate. Other applications of copper sulfate contribute fairly to the increasing demand for copper sulfate industry such as, copper sulfate adhesives that are used in production of paints and glues. Copper sulfate witnesses an increasing demand sulfates an additive in binding pastes and glues for books in order to protect them from book bugs. This highly versatile compound also finds wide application in the construction industry, sulfate where it is used as an additive in concrete to offer disinfectant and water resistance qualities. Increasing usage of copper sulfate in fireworks, artworks as a coloring agent, printing ink, and hair dye, among other applications is expected to lead to a significant surge in growth of the copper sulfate market.

Market Outlook – Rapidly growing agricultural activities is expected to fuel the demand for Copper Sulfate market

Asia-Pacific region is a region characterized by a burgeoning agricultural industry that is witnessing significant growth to keep pace with the population explosion in the region. This creates a highly conducive growth environment for copper sulfate, which is used in agricultural chemicals including fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Growth of the agricultural sector in developed regions of North America and Europe are also expected to position these as lucrative market for producers of copper sulfate, especially in sulfate in U.S. and Canada. The production of copper sulfate is increasing in Europe due to the increasing usage of copper sulfate additive in animal feedstock.