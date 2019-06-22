Costume jewelry also called as junk jewelry, fake jewelry, fashion jewelry, and trinkets is a jewelry manufactured for a particular fashionable costume. These kind of jewelry are inexpensive as compared to gold or silver jewelry and it is easy to carry and store. Costume jewelry or junk jewelry is more popular for necklace and chain, earring, and rings. Costume jewelry is gaining significant traction due to easy availability and wide variety of new designs. The basic raw materials used to manufacture costume jewelry include glass, plastic base metal, stones, leather, beads, ivory, etc.

Market Dynamics

Increasing inclination of population towards aesthetic appearance, growing fashion consciousness, and changing standards of living are the key factor driving costume jewelry market growth. Costume jewelry is in high demand among working women, teenagers, and corporate people. Innovation and adoption of new technology in costume jewelry helps to attract the customers. Different type of raw materials are used to make costume jewelry such as synthetic stones, semi-precious stones, glass, plastic, lac, terracotta, pearl and metals, which makes costume jewelry look different than traditional gold and silver jewelries.

Popularity of costume jewelry among different age group across the globe is creating immense opportunity for growth of the market. According to a report by Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJPEC) 2017, total export of costume fashion jewelry in 2016, from India was US$ 67 Million, which grew by 116.1% from the previous year.

Market Outlook

North America held highest market share in the global market in 2017. The region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing online retail market, increase in prices of gold, silver and diamond and affordable prices of costume jewelry help to boost the costume jewelry market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising disposable income, abundant availability of raw materials, urbanization & westernization, and growth of e-commerce websites. Emerging economies such as China and India are creating immense opportunities for growth of the market.

Key players in Global Costume Jewelry Market

Key players operating in the global costume jewelry market include Avon Product Inc., Buckley London, Cartier, Swank, Inc., Louis Vuitton, DCK Concessions, Billig Jewelers Inc., Stuller Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A, and BaubleBar Inc.

Key market players are launching new costume jewelry products, in order to meet the rising demand for junk jewelry from consumers. For instance, manufacturers have designed different types of costume jewelry for different age, working, and household people such as pendants, anklets, and pins. Manufacturers are also using traditional raw materials such as kundan and polka to innovate the product.

