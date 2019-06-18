Dammar gum or damar gum is a dried exudate obtained from trees of species including Shorea, Hopea, and Agathis especially in India and East Asia. Dammar gum is obtained by tapping trees of Dipterocarpaceae family or fossilized form is collected from ground. It comprises mixture of neutral and acidic compounds together with polysaccharide materiel. It contains triterpenoid resins and its oxidation products such as dammarane, oleanane, dammarenolic acid, oleanonic acid. Dammar gum is often used as additive in food, incense, varnish, ink, polish, and paint to provide glazing, stability, and others. Such extensive applications are projected to expand global dammar gum market size in the near future.

Market Dynamics

Dammar gum is used in paint, ink, varnish, polish, and finishing compositions. It provides superior gloss and color retention, adhesion, flexibility and resistance to fumes, grease and scuffing. It is used in white enamel and pastels, owing to its properties such as fume resistance and good binding value. Furthermore, it is used in polypropylene, polyethylene, and other plastic composite to improve adhesion and liquidity. It is also used for hurdling soft waxes for utilization in the manufacturing of shoe polishes, typewriter ribbon, carbon paper, plastering of walls and roofs, as material for cementing of plywood asbestos sheets and as a sealant for caulking boat. Wide array of applications of dammar gum is driving global dammar gum market growth. Dammar gum is used as glazing or clouding agent in food and beverage industry. It is also used in Beeswax Food Wraps along with beeswax and jojoba oil. According to European Union, food and beverage industry was valued at US$ 1277.24 billion in 2014, which increased to US$ 1280.74 billion in 2015, this in turn is fuelling growth of the global dammar gum market.

Market Outlook

According to global dammar gum market analysis, Asia Pacific held significant market share in the global market and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Major dammar gum producing economies include India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. Agroforests of dammar trees are developed in Sumatra, Indonesia, to cater the growing demand for dammar resins or gum.

According to Indian Institute of Natural Resins and Gums, annual production of gum dammer batu in India was 80-100 tons in 2014 – 2015 and is used widely used as painting and incense material. Furthermore, India imports dammar from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Lao. According to Indian Institute of Natural Resins and Gums, during 2014 and 2015, more than 95% of dammar resin in India was supplied from Indonesia and Thailand. 54.54% or 9916.49 tons of the total imports of dammar resin was imported from Indonesia and 43.91% or 3593.35 tons was imported from Thailand. India imported 13,663.31 tons of dammar resin in between 2014 and 2015 out of which less than 1% was exported to Jordan, Vietnam, Germany, Maldives and Sri Lanka between 2014 and 2015, according to the data provided by Indian Institute of Natural Resins and Gums. According to Coherent Market Insights study, around 60% of dammar gum is used by incense industry in India in 2016. Furthermore, India is one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of incense sticks thereby fuelling growth of the market.

U.S. held significant market share in the North America dammar gum market in 2017, owing high demand for dammar gum in food industry, as a natural stabilizer and varnishes for oil paintings. In October 2017, Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States (FEMA) published GRAS 28, which recognizes flavor ingredients, recognized purified dammar gum as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) for use as flavor adjuvant, specifically as flavor stabilizer in flavor formulations in food. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of dammar in adhesives and components of coatings for indirect food additives in its Code of Federal Regulation, Title 21 and section 175.300. The regulation approves use of resinous and polymeric coatings including dammar as food contact surface intended for use in manufacturing, producing packing, preparing, treating, processing, packaging, transporting, and holding food.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Large number of local and small manufacturers and suppliers are operating in the dammar gum market. Key players operating in the global dammar gum market include Nexira Inc., Sennelier, Cornelissen & Son, William Bernstein Company, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation, PT. Samiraschem Indonesia, and Bandish Enterprises others.