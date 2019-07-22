Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market- Growth Opportunities by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application and Trends Forecast

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Report 2018-2026 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure, which replaces missing bone and promotes new bone growth. It is also used to maintain bone structure after tooth extraction. Bone grafting is performed to build a foundation so as to successfully place dental implants. There are a variety of sources of bone grafting material such as Allograft, Xenograft, and Synthetic bone graft. In Allograft, laboratory-processed human bone is used, which is taken from a deceased donor that comes from a tissue bank. Xenograft bone graft is derived bone graft obtained from other species. In Synthetically derived graft, Hydroxyapatite and Tricalcium phosphate (TCP) are most commonly used by manufacturers. Hydroxyapatite (HA) is a naturally occurring mineral form of calcium apatite and Tricalcium phosphate is biocompatible and acts as an osteoconductive scaffold. Dental membrane acts as a barrier in many bone grafts for dental implants. The membrane is placed under the gum but over the bone. Dental membrane protects and stabilizes the bone graft.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Citagenix Inc., Straumann AG, Geistlich, Dentsply International, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Plc, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, RTI Surgical, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, and LifeNet Health

Global Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Product Type: Dental Membrane Resorbable Membranes Non – Resorbable Membranes Bone Graft Substitute Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

Global Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Material: Hydrogel Collagen Human Cell Source Other Species Hydroxyapatite Tricalcium Phosphate Polytetrafluoroethylene

Global Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitute Market, By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Center

Global Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Geography: North AmericaEurope Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa



1. What will the market growth rate of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market in 2026

2. What are the key factors driving the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market

3. Who are the key manufacturers in Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market space?

4. What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market?

5. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market?

6. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute industry?

Further in the report, the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2018-2026 Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2026

