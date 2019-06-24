Dextrin Market Emerging Trends And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2026

Dextrin is a group of low-molecular-weight carbohydrates, which is produced by either starch or glycerol. Dextrin is a powdered form of compound, which can be white, yellow, or brown in color. Yellow dextrin is soluble in water. Dextrin is used for adding crispness in food industry, and as a thickener and binding agent in pharmaceutical and paper industry.

Market Dynamics

Dextrin can be used as a fat substitute in a variety of food products like bakery products, dairy products, chocolates, protein shakes, etc. Due to increasing awareness related to health and fitness, the demand for global dextrin market will boost during the forecast period. Moreover, availability of dextrin in powdered form, helps in easy transporting, handling, and storing.

However, consumption of synthetic dextrin leads to illnesses such as diarrhea and gas, which might hamper growth of the global dextrin market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, globally there are 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrheal disease every year and around 525,000 children below the age of 5 are killed due to the disease.

Market Outlook

Dextrin helps in balancing the cholesterol level, maintaining the blood sugar, and acts as an alternative for fats in food. Pharmaceutical and food industry is expected to use dextrin as an ingredient in its production process, owing to medicinal benefits of dextrin.

North America is expected to have the maximum market share during the forecast period, owing to large number of obese population and rising expenditure in the healthcare domain. For instance, according to the World Bank record, in 2016, the U.S. had 71% of obese population and in 2017, their health spending was about US$ 10,209.4 per capita.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global dextrin market include Cargill, Lyckeby, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd., Visco Starch, True Protein Pty Ltd, and others.

