A diaper bag also known as a nappy bag is a storage bag that is equipped with several pocket spaces that is big enough to carry utilities required for taking care of a baby. Diaper bags are generally small enough and usually fit on or under the baby carriage or buggy and can even be carried as a backpack.

The global diaper bags market was valued at US$ 600 Mn in 2017 and is projected to increase to US$ 850 Mn by 2025 with a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The major driver for growth of the diaper bags market is its convenience on account of the number of pockets and openings allowing the user to keep all baby related items and the ability to carry the same while travelling or for daily use.

Some diaper bags are equipped with rigid handles and wheels so that the user can cart one around or travel, letting the person hold the baby more firmly, complete more mundane tasks such as paying, opening doors etc. while also reducing the possibility of a back pain. There are many types of diaper bags available in the market, including backpack, messenger, traditional, satchel, clutch, hobo, and tote styles. Most of these diaper bags are equipped with a padded mat for changing a baby’s diaper on-the-go.

The North American region for diaper bags was valued at US$ 134 Mn and is expected to increase to US$ 150 Mn by 2025. This is due to the convenience associated with the use of diaper bags along with the rising birth of kids in the North American region. According to National Centre for Health Statistics, the birth rate in the U.S. is up to 12.4 per 1,000 people. As a result North America is expected to account for the largest share in global diaper bags market and it is projected to continue the dominance over forecast period. Africa is projected to have a significant growth rate with high share contribution in the diaper bags market during the forecast period. This is on account of the high fertility in the African regions as compared to other regions. According to the W.H.O in 2017 African women had 4.5 children on average, while in Asia the figure is 2.1 children, in Latin America 2.0, in North America 1.9 and in Europe 1.6.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global diaper bags market, due to rising birthrate among emerging economies such as India and the Philippines amongst others leading to increasing demand for infant care items. According to the W.H.O Philippines has one of the highest birth rate in the Asia Pacific region standing at 23.7 births per 1000 people in 2017. Factors such as these are expected to drive the growth of the global Diaper Bags market.

Companies have also begun producing diaper bags with a more rugged look, as part of a growing sector of the baby-products market designed to target men. Various manufacturers and distributors are also engaging in organic and inorganic activities, in order to attract customers and increase their presence in the market. For instance, J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (JCP) began opening stores that sell baby care related products including diaper bags in 500 of its departmental stores after the closure of its Babies R Us stores in 2018.

Some of the major players operating in the global diaper bags market include Carter’s, Inc., Sanrio Co., Ltd., Graco, J.J Cole Collections, SUNVENO, Trend Lab, LLC, OiOi, Arctic Zone & California Innovations Inc., Petunia Pickle Bottom, Storksak, Ju-Ju-Be, and Amy Michelle amongst others