Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2026

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is an odorless, colorless, and non-flammable mixture of 32.5% urea and 67.5% deionized water. The standardized AUS 32 form is used as a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in order to lower Nitrous oxide (NOx) concentration in the diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines. DEF vaporizes and decomposes into ammonia and carbon dioxide inside the exhaust pipe that react with oxygen and detrimental nitrogen oxides inside the vehicle’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst. This results in production of nitrogen, water vapor, and carbon dioxide. As the shelf life of DEF is directly related to the temperature at which it is stored, special storage tanks made up of polyethylene plastic or stainless steel are used to maintain its quality.

Stringent NOx emission regulations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is major factor propelling growth of the global DEF market. Moreover, increasing demand for commercial vehicles fuelled by substantial growth of automotive industry globally and technological advancement in selective catalytic reduction technology such as implementation of catalytic converter, are driving growth of the global DEF market. However, changing preference toward non-fossil fuel engines such as electric cars and hybrid vehicles is expected to hinder growth of the market. Moreover, changing government regulations about diesel vehicles in order to reduce air pollution also restrains growth of the DEF market.

Among vehicle type, passenger vehicles is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Most of the commercial vehicles are equipped with the Selective Catalytic Reduction technology after implementation of EPA’s 2010 diesel emission standards. Moreover, favorable growth in passenger vehicle sales is projected to create positive environment for market growth. According to European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association, in November 2017, sales of passenger cars in Europe grew by 5.9% year on year. Therefore, passenger vehicles segment represents an immense opportunity for growth of diesel exhaust fluid.

North America accounted for highest market share in global diesel exhaust fluid market in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of North America diesel exhaust fluid market is mainly driven by stringent regulations of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on emission of diesel engine exhaust gases. In the U.S., emission from vehicles is regulated by EPA’s Clean Air Act. EPA sets a limit of 0.20 grams emitted per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr). Moreover, EPA has set a minimum fluid interval of 4000 miles for light duty vehicles and light duty trucks. Such factors are playing important role for North America market growth.

According to Coherent Market Insights study, the global diesel exhaust fluid market was valued at US$ 10.96 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach to US$ 24.90 billion by witnessing a CAGR of 9.72%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Major Players in the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

The major players operating in the global diesel exhaust fluid market includes Yara International, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Agrium Inc., Cummins Inc., Shell ROTELLA (Royal Dutch Shell Inc.), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and KOST USA.

