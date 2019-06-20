Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Network Equipment Market, 2018-2026 – Industry Applications,Market Share, Segmentation, Company Share: Coherent Market Insights

Digital Subscriber Line or Digital Subscriber Loop (DSL) is a combination of transmission technologies using a telephone line as a transmission medium. DSL is a technology used for transmitting high-bandwidth information to households and small SMEs through ordinary copper telephone lines. Digital subscriber line majorly supports symmetric and asymmetric transmissions modes on subscriber loops in order to convey public telephone networks. Therefore, use of copper telephone lines provide high-speed Internet access and it is more popular among users in various sectors such as telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries.

Increasing number of internet users is driving growth of the Digital subscriber Line (DSL) network equipment market

The DSL network equipment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to increasing number of internet users, as digital subscriber line provide a connection of the internet through the telephone network. For instance, according to the International Telecommunication Union, in 2016, internet users reached to 3.42 billion up from 3.1 billion in 2015. Moreover, internet service providers are growing rapidly in terms of subscriptions with the rise in demand for network equipment due to expanding e-commerce market and consumer spending on internet service. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2018, the number of internet service providers are 59,000 worldwide.

Proximity of Digital subscriber Line (DSL) network equipment is restraining the market growth

The DSL is more effective within a binder, the crosstalk between lines proximity is significantly stronger than the crosstalk between lines that are far apart. Users need to be within 18,000 feet, which is around 3.4 miles, from telephone Company. However, if users move away from the proximity area, the connection of DSL vanishes, which enforce users to buy a special connection from telephonic operator, where they have to pay a setup fee or buy a modem. Hence, the proximity of DSL is limiting the growth of market.

Global Digital Subscriber Line (SDL) Network Equipment: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is dominating the market due to rising demand for DSL network equipment, owing to the rising telecom market in the emerging economics such as china, India, and others. For instance, according to the Department of Telecommunications Ministry of Communications Government of India, in 2018, India is second largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.18 billion. The mobile industry is expected to create a total economic value of US$ 217.73 billion by the year 2020.

Global Digital Subscriber Line (SDL) Network Equipment: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global Digital Subscriber Line (SDL) network equipment include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Nokia Networks, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., ADC Telecommunications, Diamond Lane Communications Corporation, Westell Technologies, Inc., Lucent Technologies, Inc., and Nortel Networks Corporation.

Global Digital Subscriber Line (SDL) Network Equipment Market: Taxonomy

On the Basis of Product Type

Digital Subscriber Line(IDSL)

Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line(ADSL))

Rate-Adaptive Digital Subscriber Line(RADSL)

Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line(SDSL)

High Bit-Rate Digital Subscriber Line (HDSL)

ISDN Digital Subscriber Line (IDSL)

Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line (SDSL)

Very High Bit-rate Digital Subscriber Line (VDSL)

On Basis of Application