Disposable Slippers Market RESEARCH FINDINGS, MARKET GROWTH FACTORS ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS – 2026

Disposable slippers are designed for a single use after which it is disposed as a solid waste or recycled. The production of disposable slipper is easier due to its fixed size. The disposable slippers have a variety of strengths such as waterproof, slip resistance, ventilation, and others. This slippers are used in spa centers, hotels, hospitals, residential buildings, and others.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for disposable slippers, owing to various advantages offered by it such as comfort, non-slip, water resistance, no fabric direction, flexibility, light bent, and others is projected to fuel disposable slippers market growth. Furthermore, increasing tourist activities are propelling demand for disposable slippers. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2016, the total contribution of travel and tourism to GDP was US$ 7,613.3 bn in 2016, and is expected to increase up to US$ 11,512.9 bn by 2027.

Disposable Slippers Market Analysis

Online channels segment is significantly gaining traction and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to online channels offering a wide range of products through a single website and option such as free delivery along with various discounts. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global online retail segment was valued at US$ 2,171.22 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 9,572.96 billion by 2025.

Market Outlook

Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of spa resorts in this region is fueling the growth of this market. According to the European Spa Association, Europe has over 1200 medical spa and health resorts in the region. European tourism statistics stated that over the period of 2006-2015, the average stay at tourist accommodation increased by 22%.

North America is projected to grow at significant rate in global market and is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing awareness among consumers related to health and increasing health expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, the total national health expenditures was US$ 3.2 trillion in U.S. and as a percentage of GDP was 17.8% in the same year.

Key Trends

Key players are focused on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, and product or technological innovations to retain position in the market. For instance, Yadi Moth made Slip N’ Toss disposable biodegradable sandals for barefeet protection designed for all shoe emergencies. This sandals are shrink wrapped, tri folded, compact and easy to carry.

Market players

Some of the leading players operating in the global disposable slippers market include Haon Group, Dispowear Sterite Company, Mile Stone Corporation, Stitch India Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd., LSL Healthcare, Inc., and Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.

