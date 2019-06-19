Distilled Spirits Market to become Leading Performer for Global Investors with increasing Business Opportunities by 2025

Distilled spirits are a class of alcoholic beverage obtained from distillation of mixture produced from alcoholic fermentation. The distillation process primarily increases the alcohol content and reduces the dilution by components such as water.

The minimum alcohol content in distilled spirit is 20% by volume and is therefore called hard liquor. However, the minimum alcohol content in wine, cider and beer is less than 10% by volume, therefore the drinks are not classified as spirits.

The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages among steadily growing adult and young demographic worldwide, is major factor propelling growth of the market. Moreover, rise in number of distribution channels such as outlets in airports, online sales, and separate counters for females fuel demand for alcoholic beverages, which in turn boosts the global distilled spirits market growth.

However, stringent government regulations in several economies such as ban on advertisement of alcoholic beverages in public places and limited, permissible consumption of these products are the factors hindering growth of the distilled spirits market.



In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the distilled spirits market in 2016 and accounted for a share of 45%. This dominance is majorly due to the extensive consumption of alcoholic beverages and the steadily growing young population (0 to 14 years old) or working population (15 to 64 years old) in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for distilled spirits, witnessing the highest CAGR, during the forecast period (2017 – 2025). Major factors propelling the growth of this market include the steadily increasing demand for the alcoholic beverages and the rising consumption of alcohol in the emerging economies including India and China.

Based on product, the market is segmented into whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, tequila, brandy and others. Vodka segment dominated the distilled spirits market in 2016. This dominance is due to the increasing demand for the premium and super-premium categories of vodka.

Major players operating in the global distilled spirits market include Diageo plc, Pernod-Ricard SA, Constellation Brands Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Remy Cointreau SA, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, Lapostolle SA and Berentzen-Gruppe AG.

