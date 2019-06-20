Duty Free Retailing Market Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape and Economic Growth 2026

Duty free retailing is purchasing of products at shops present at airports, cruise, and ferries where no tax is levied on the purchased products. To avoid fees/taxes at international borders, customers tend to make purchases at duty free stores.

Fragrances & cosmetics segment is expected to show a significant growth in global duty free retailing market over the forecast period (2019-2027). Fragrances & cosmetic segment includes duty free perfumes, scents, and beauty, & personal care products. Companies are focusing on starting multi-brand cosmetics stores to offer a wide range of products to tourists.

Airport sales channel segment held significant market share in global duty free retailing market in 2018. Duty free shops are major revenue sources for airports. Key players in the market are focused on investing in airport shops, which in turn supports growth of the segment.

North America held a significant market share in the global duty free retailing market in 2018, owing to an increasing number of flights and subsequent growth in footfall at airports present in the region.

The global duty free retailing market was valued at US$ 67.74 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), to reach US$ 136.28 billion by 2027.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global duty free retailing market in 2018 and is expected to be dominant in the forecast period, owing to introduction of convenient shops and increasing passenger traffic in the region.

Players operating in the global duty free retailing market are adopting various growth strategies to attract consumer base. For instance, in 2018, AirAsia launched its inflight e-commerce website, ‘OURSHOP’, in partnership with Plaza Bali Duty & Tax Free. Through ‘OURSHOP’, customers can explore a wide range of products and will have multiple delivery options from airport, onboard, downtown to home delivery.

Major players operating in the global duty free retailing market include, Dufry AG, LOTTE Duty Free Company, DFS Group Limited, Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, The Shilla Duty Free, The King Power International Group, James Richardson Corpor ation Pty Ltd., Duty Free Americas, Inc., Flemingo International Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, and China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd

