Eco Fiber Market 2018: Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

Eco fiber is a thin long natural thread or a strand with flexible texture. This material is widely used in the textile industry, due to its natural and ecologically friendly properties. Textile-based products are generally manufactured using an extensive range of chemical agents, including scouring agents, wetting agents, soaping, and dyeing agents. The excessive use of these agents, has raised several concerns regarding environmental pollution, contributing to global warming. This in turn, is increasing the demand for eco fibers in the textile industry, thus boosting growth of the market.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/886

Growing textile industry and fluctuations in prices of conventional fabrics are some of the major factors fuelling growth of the eco fiber market. Furthermore, major players operating in this market are increasingly engaging in the manufacturing of various eco-friendly products such as organic cotton and bamboo fibers. This in turn, is expected to propel growth of the eco fibers market. Production of organic cotton does not involve any pesticides or chemicals and reduces the consumption of water by around 70%. This is another major factor propelling growth of the eco fibers market, globally.

Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the global eco fibers market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. Rapid growth in the textile industry and wide availability of raw materials coupled with cheap work force in this region are major factors propelling growth of the eco fibers market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, emerging economies such as India and China are major growth engines. India is the largest producer as well as consumer of eco fibers and accounts for over 35% of the market share of the region.

Europe and North America account for the fastest-growing markets. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, countries such as U.K., Turkey, and Germany accounted for the major share in the eco fiber market in Europe, whereas U.S. holds the largest market in North America, accounting for over 50% market share.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/886

Key Players in the Global Eco Fiber Market

Some of the key players operating in the global eco fiber market are Enkev Bv, Esprit Global, Envirotextiles, European Industrial Hemp Association, Flexform Technologies, Foss Manufacturing, Hayleys Fibers, Aditya Birla Management, Ananafit, Aquafi, Greenfibres, Bcomp, David C. Poole, Ecofibre, Ecological Fibers. Lenzing AG, Grasim Industries Limited, Teijin Ltd., and US Fibers.