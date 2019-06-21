Elastomeric Coating Market To Exhibit Ravishing Growth By 2026

Elastomeric coating is higher volume solid as compared to conventional paints. The main advantage of elastomeric coatings is that it helps secure hairline cracks on the surface. These coatings tend to stretch on these surfaces and thus, provide basic protection to the applied surface from external damage. This has propelled the use of elastomeric coatings in the construction industry. Elastomeric coatings are used extensively on mineral surfaces which develop cracks due to temperature variation. Elastomeric coatings offer numerous advantages such as high solid residue as compared to paints, excellent physical and chemical resistance, and exceptional transparency, glossy finish when used with metals.

Elastomeric coatings have received increased acceptance amongst various end users due to properties such as enhanced durability and resistance to temperature variations unlike conventional paints. Elastomeric coatings are also used to coat the surface of plastic parts used in the automotive industry. Elastomeric coatings can also be applied on metals such as steel, which has a hydrophilic nature and if left unprotected can eventually leads to corrosion. Elastomeric coatings are also applied on roofs to provide cooling effect and protect concrete roofs from damage due to varying climatic conditions.

Elastomeric Coating Market Outlook – Burgeoning demand for Waterproof and Durable Coatings to support Flourishing Construction Sector

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most potential market for elastomeric coating manufacturers. Asia Pacific is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. Growing population coupled with rapidly increasing construction and automotive industries is expected to fuel demand for elastomeric coatings in the region. This trend is expected to sustain over the forecast period. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a trust by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—by the end of FY20 the Indian construction industry is expected to reach a value of US$ 5 billion. Increasing demand for high quality and sustainable structures is increasing consumption of elastomeric coatings. Rapid growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific is a key driver for the market.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials is expected to be one of the restraining factors for the growth of elastomeric coating market over the forecast period. Coating resin used for manufacturing elastomeric coating is derived from petroleum products, something that is subject to high price volatility. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) regulations govern the elastomeric coatings market. The National Volatile Organic Compounds Emissions standards enforced by the According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency aims to reduce VOC emissions by 90,000 tons per year in order to reduce environmental impact. To reduce VOC content in Hong Kong, the government has passed many regulations to prohibit import and manufacture of products which exceed the VOC content limit. Continuous research and development to find alternatives to raw materials such as use of vegetables oils and production methods to reduce VOC emissions is one of the key strategies adopted by the top players in elastomeric coating industry.

Some of the companies operating in the global elastomeric coating market are BASF SE, Progressive Paintings Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Industria Chimica Adriatica SpA, Nippon Paints, Clariant, The Valspar Corporation, and Rodda Paints, among others.