Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Positively Influencing Growth 2026

Pressure sensitive adhesives adhere on surfaces on application of pressure. Emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives consists of emulsion polymers including acrylics, polyvinyl acetate, and ethylene vinyl acetate. It is commonly used in labelling, tapes, and packaging.

Ethylene vinyl acetate and polyvinyl acetate segments held significant market share in 2017 in the global emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market. They are widely used in construction, paperboard packaging, envelopes, and labels, owing to its advantages such as low cost and non-toxicity.

Acrylic polymers segment is gaining traction in the global pressure sensitive adhesive market due to its advantages such as high tack and peel strength, good mechanical stability, and cohesive strength. They are widely used in envelopes, decal, label applications, and medical tapes.

Market Dynamics

Emission of volatile organic compounds are low in emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives, as compared to solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives. Volatile organic compounds are toxic to environment and human health. Moreover, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environment Protection Agency and European Commission has stringent regulations on volatile organic compound emissions. For instance, Directive 1999/13/EC of the European Commission limits the emission of volatile organic compounds. Increasing environment concern and regulations is a major factor driving growth of the global emulsion pressure sensitive adhesive market.

Advantages of emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives such as ease of handling, non-flammable, free of organic solvent, environmentally compliant, and cost-effective is aiding in growth of this market, globally.

Growing demand for emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives in labelling and packaging is propelling growth of the global emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market. According to Coherent Market Insights, e-commerce packaging market was valued at US$ 21.43 billion in 2016 and is expected to surpass US$ 33.89 billion by 2025. This growth in the e-commerce packaging industry is increasing demand for various packaging materials including emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives, thereby driving the market growth globally.

Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing emulsion pressure sensitive adhesive market over the forecast period (2019-2026). This is attributed to increasing demand for emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives from packaging industry, especially in India and China. According to the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), packaging industry in India is estimated to reach US$ 73 billion by 2020 from US$ 32 billion in 2015.

Increasing demand from end-use industries such as construction, automobile, and healthcare is aiding in growth of the emulsion pressure sensitive adhesive market in Asia Pacific. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), sales of new vehicles in China was 28 million units in 2016, which increased to 29 million units in 2017.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global emulsion pressure sensitive adhesive market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Dyna-Tech Adhesives Inc., Arkema Group, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Franklin International, Inc., and Powerband Industries Pvt. Ltd. among others.