Energy Rehabilitation Drink Supplementation Market to Flourish due to Intense Research and Development

Beverages with high doses of caffeine and other legal stimulants are called energy drinks. These drinks are mainly consumed as dietary supplements. Global energy rehabilitation drink supplementation market is rapidly growing, owing to the ability of drinks to restore energy as well as help to lower the impact of alcohol. Hence, it is preferred as a functional product over other standard energy drinks.

Energy rehabilitation drinks are available with variety of ingredients and flavors and portions, providing consumers a wide range to choose from. This in turn, is increasing the adoption of these drinks, thus fueling growth of the energy rehabilitation drink supplementation market. Energy rehabilitation drinks containing Vitamins consists of vitamin B such as folic acid, niacin, riboflavin, and cyanocobalamin. Other ingredients such as taurine, guarana, green tea extracts, L-Carnitine, antioxidants, and Creatine are also added in energy rehabilitation drinks. Vitamins A, C, and E are popular antioxidants used in many energy drinks.

Market Dynamics

A major driver for growth of the global energy rehabilitation drink supplementation market is rising alcohol consumption especially among millennials. Mixing alcohol with energy drinks is a popular practice and particularly in licensed venues and music festivals. According to New South Wales government’s survey on mixing alcohol with energy drinks, in 2013, over one third of survey respondents positively reported doing the same in the past 12 months of 2013. Demand for on-the-go and functional food and beverages is also increasing which is a factor contributing towards the global energy rehabilitation drink supplementation market growth.

The higher caffeine concentration in these drinks is one of the major factors restraining growth of the market. Though caffeine is not considered to be an addictive substance and its consumption is generally considered to be safe, Health Canada provides caffeine consumption guidance to Canadians to avoid adverse effects such as insomnia, headaches, irritability, and nervousness. Washington was one of the first states in the U.S. to ban alcoholic energy drinks.

Market Outlook

According to global energy rehabilitation drink supplementation market analysis, North America held the dominant position in the market in 2017. North America is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. According to Canberra: Department of Health and Ageing, in 2012, the U.S. and Australasia has the highest regional consumption of energy drinks at 4.2 liters per person per year.

Key players in Global Energy Rehabilitation Drink Supplementation Market

Key players operating in the global energy rehabilitation drink supplementation market are Rockstar Energy Company, Arizona Beverage Company, Monster Energy Company, Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo, Inc., Xyience Inc., National Beverage Corporation, and Full Throttle Energy Company.

