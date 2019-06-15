Enzymes Market , 2018-2026 – Market Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends: Coherent Market Insights

Enzyme activity can be regulated by activators and inhibitors, which help increase and decrease the activity of enzymes, respectively. Among product types, Lyases help in catalyzing the structural formation of bonds within an atomic structure by adding or removing chemical groups. The ligases can catalyze the bonding between different substrates with the help of an energy source. Isomerases activate the restructuring of chemicals within a particular molecule.

Enzymes are molecular catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions to produce the desired end-result. Enzymes include most proteins and RNA molecules. Digestive enzymes such as amylase, gelatinase, and lipase have the ability to convert food into usable compounds. Metabolic enzymes including acetyl coenzymes A and Phosphoglycerate Dehydrogenase are generated in the body and help in the optimal functioning of organs and tissues, while also regulating blood flow.

Enzymes are widely used in the manufacturing of biofuels, paper, starch, dairy products, biological detergents, while they are also used in molecular biology and in the food processing and brewing industries, among others.

Europe, followed by North America is expected to lead the global enzymes market over the forecast period, owing to high demand for functional food and presence of large end-use industries such as food and pharmaceuticals in these developed regions. However, rampant economic growth in emerging economies of India and China, along with burgeoning growth of various end-use industries in Asia Pacific are expected to position the region as the fastest-growing region in the global enzymes market over the forecast period.

Enzymes Market Outlook – Consumer Preference towards Functional Food to Drive Market Growth

Special health attributes of consuming functional food such as reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Growing health concerns due to the increasing sedentary lifestyle among the populace, has led to a greater emphasis on creating and perpetuating healthcare awareness by various government and private organizations. This, in turn, has resulted in consumer awareness of the reduced disease risk attributes of functional foods, thus increasing the demand for it. These factors are expected to drive growth of the enzymes market over the forecast period. Enzymes are used to manufacture functional foods. Enzymes such as protease, lipase, amylase, and cellulose are used in functional foods to enhance its functional attributes, including enhanced digestion, anti-oxidation, decreased cell aging, and nutrient properties.

Skin allergies triggered by detergents containing enzymes, coupled with high costs associated with the safe handling of enzymes act as barriers for growth of the global enzymes market. Enzymes used in detergents such as sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium alkane carboxylates, and bacillus protease reportedly cause skin and eye infections. Key players operating in the global enzymes market include Sanofi S.A., BASF, Roche Holding AG, BBI Enzymes Ltd., Codexis Inc., Affymetrix Inc., and AB Enzymes.

