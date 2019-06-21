Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Views Sought On New Approach

Epoxy curing agents are used to obtain optimum performance characteristics of epoxy resins by crosslinking with them. The selection of curing agents is totally dependent upon the process and end user requirements. Handling characteristics such as viscosity, pot life, gel time, and physical & chemical properties along with environmental limitations play a crucial role in the manufacturing of epoxy curing agents. Epoxy curing agents are mainly classified as aliphatic amines, polyamides, aromatic amines, anhydride, catalytic, polysulfide, and mercaptans. Each of them have advantages and dis-advantages over the other and for specific requirements. The global epoxy curing market has witnessed substantial growth due to its extensive applications in construction, coatings, adhesives, and electronics among others. High growth in construction activities in both, residential and no-residential sectors is increasing demand for high performance epoxy-based resins. Increasing research and development activities to develop high performance curing agents is e expected to fuel growth of this market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations imposed on the use of volatile organic solvents, pose as a restraint for market growth. The impact of this restraint is expected to minimize due to technological advancement in epoxy curing manufacturing processes, helping the market cope with this challenge.

Among product type, low temperature cure segment holds the largest revenue and volume share in the global epoxy curing agents market and is expected to lead the market by witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for low temperature cure epoxy curing agents in paints and coatings application is projected to positively impact the growth of this segment in the near future.

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, the global epoxy curing agents market was valued at US$ 1,316.9 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Asia Pacific held highest revenue share of 44% in the global epoxy curing agents market, in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for second largest market in 2016.

Major Players in the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market

The major players in the epoxy curing agents market include Cardolite Specialty Chemicals India LLP, Dow Chemicals Company, BASF SE, Hexion, Inc., Huntsman India, and Aditya Birla Chemicals. Key players are strategically investing in the epoxy curing agents market, to enhance their product portfolio through collaboration, joint ventures, merger & acquisitions. For instance, in 2017, BASF and Gustav Grolman GmbH & Co. KG strengthened their collaboration in Europe for the processing of epoxy resins.