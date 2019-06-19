ESD Bags Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2026

ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) bags such as anti-static bags, metallized bags, and conductive bags are used for storing electronic component, which are prone to damaged caused by Electrostatic Discharge (ESD). It is made from plastics such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene.

Rapid growth in packaging industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the global ESD bags market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, (IBEF), the Indian packaging industry was valued at US$ 17.3 billion 2011 and it was increased by 27.8 billion in 2014 with a witnessing CAGR of 14.9%.

The global ESD bags market was valued at US$ 339.90 Million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), to reach US$ 601.48 Million by 2026.

Among product type, anti-static bag segment held a significant market share 47% in the global ESD bags market in 2017, owing to increasing demand for its applications in electronics industry. Major application of anti-static bag is packaging of electronic products. Computer components and items of a similar nature can be easily damaged by static discharge. Anti-static bags are used to maintain a static-free environment for electronic products.

North America held significant market share in 2017, owing to increasing use of devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Increasing use of these devices is expected to propel demand for ESD bags such as anti-static bags for packaging electronic components and devices in order to protect from mechanical and electrostatic damage.

Major players operating in the global ESD bags market include, 3M Company, Miller Packaging, Protective Packaging Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Daklapack Group, Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd., Advantek, Inc., Teknis Limited, Edco Supply Corporation, Naps Polybag Co, Katzke Paper Co, Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd, Elcom Ltd., and Electrotek Static Controls Pvt., Ltd.

