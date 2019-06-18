Essential Oil Market Sketch by Business Manufactures with Forecast Analysis 2018-2026

Essential oils are the volatile aromatic oils plant extracts, originating from flowers, seeds, stem, bark, leaves, and roots. These oils as they represent the flavor and aroma of the plant from which they are extracted. Essential oils are also known as ethereal oils, volatile oils or aetherolea, and are extracted through several processes such as distillation. These oils are used as aromatic and flavoring agents, as they contain several organic compounds such as terpenes, phenols, alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, lactones, coumarins, esters, and ethers. Therapeutic properties of essential oils depend upon the plant it is extracted from. For instance, citronella oil has antidepressant, antispasmodic, antiseptic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, whereas lemon oil has antiviral, disinfectant, bactericidal, hemostatic, astringent, febrifuge, and antiseptic properties.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/871

Owing to such therapeutic and aromatic properties, the demand for essential oils is increasing. Increasing demand for natural products, in turn, is increasing the demand for essential oils in the food and beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and healthcare industries. Growing popularity of aromatherapy as well as increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of essential oils and related herbal products are major factors driving growth of the market for essential oils. However, low availability of raw materials is the major factor restraining growth of the essential oil market.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for natural oil-based products and growing disposable income among the populace. The growing in the food and beverages, and healthcare industries in China and India, as well as increasing inclination towards aromatherapy are fueling growth of the essential oil market in the region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry—the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in India is expected to reach US$ 103.7 billion by 2020. FMCG sector in India consists of 19% food and beverages, 31% healthcare, and 50% household and personal care products. These sectors are major consumers of essential oils. Thus, the demand for essential oil is expected to increase in India, in turn, propelling growth of the essential oil market in Asia Pacific.

Europe holds a dominant position in the essential oil market, owing to increasing demand for natural beauty products and cosmetics, medicines, and nutraceuticals in the region.

Key Players in the Global Essential Oil market

Key players in the essential oil market are adopting inorganic approaches to retain their foothold in the global market. Some key players operating in the essential oil market are Biolandes, doTERRA International, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Farotti SRL, H.Reynaude & Fils, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Sydney Essential Oils Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Co. Pty Ltd, The Lebermuth Company, West India Species, Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/871