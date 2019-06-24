Ethylene Dimerization Market 2018 | What will be the Market size and the growth rate by 2026?

Ethylene dimerization is a chemical reaction in which two ethylene molecules combine to form butene molecules. Ethylene is a hydrocarbon gas with formula C2H2 and is produced by steam cracking of naptha in petrochemical industry. Different catalysts such as titanium, nickel, and zirconium are used in ethylene dimerization to obtain butene-1, butane-2 or both as reaction products. These butene molecules are further processed to produce number of derivatives such as polyethylene, propylene, and butylene oxide.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2299

Market Dynamics:

Ethylene dimerization is a simple and low investment technology used to produce propylene. Therefore, increasing demand for propylene is major factor propelling growth of the global ethylene dimerization market. For instance, According to Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturer’s Association of India, global demand for propylene was 102 million metric tons in 2016.

Propylene is majorly used in production of polypropylene. Demand for polypropylene is high from Asia Pacific region. According to Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturer’s Association of India, Asia Pacific is expected to account for 64% of global polypropylene demand by 2025. This in turn is expected to increase demand for propylene, thereby boosting growth of the ethylene dimerization market in Asia Pacific.

However, development in other propylene production technologies such as propane dehydrogenation and methanol to propylene technology is expected to hamper the market growth.

Market Outlook:

Major reaction product of ethylene dimerization is butene-1, which is predominately used for the production of polyethylene (LLDPE and HDPE). Increasing demand for polyethylene can be attributed to high demand for plastic. According to plastics and composites sector report (2015) of Academy of Sciences Malaysia, worldwide plastic demand is expected to reach 600 million tons by 2050.

Therefore, high demand for plastic and polyethylene is expected to boost production of butene, thereby propelling growth of the ethylene dimerization market.

Key Players:

Key players operating in the global ethylene dimerization market include,Lyondellbasell, Axens, SABIC, McDermott International, Inc., ExxonMobil, and Phillips

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2299