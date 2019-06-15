Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Outlook Till, 2026

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene, commonly referred to as ETFE, is a form of fluoropolymer. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene is a lubricious plastic with low coefficient of friction, due to which it is used for applications requiring abrasion protection. The material is extruded to varying thicknesses depending on application. The ability to endure high temperatures and tough environments makes Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene a worthy choice for numerous applications such as medical, aerospace, nuclear and instrumentation industries.

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is a lightweight compound and has high translucency (95%) and can be used for any application that requires high temperature resistance, chemical resistance, radiation resistance, and good electrical properties. Owing to properties such as high mechanical toughness and resistance to high-energy radiation it is used for wire coatings in the aerospace and aviation industries.

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene wires are used in aviation wiring, aerospace, nuclear, electronics, medical, and appliance wiring. It offers high purity, excellent chemical and abrasion resistance, high impact strength, good resistance to permeability, and resistance to heat sterilization and radiation. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene coating is used as a dual laminate and bonded to FRP for use in pipes and tanks.

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Outlook – Need for Robust and Lightweight Materials Expected to Boost the Demand

Rapidly growing construction, automotive, and chemicals industries coupled with rising demand of lightweight and durable materials has boosted growth of the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market, Asia Pacific being one of the largest contributors to the market. This is mainly attributed to rampant growth of the automotive and construction industries in the region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian plastics industry exported plastic products worth USD 7.64 Bn.

Research and development for increasing the applications of ETFE is one of the key strategies followed by the top players in the market. Foiltec is presently testing the capabilities of attaching photovoltaics to ethylene tetrafluoroethylene panels for use as an insulating ‘nanogel’ which will enhance thermal properties of the panels. Some of the major companies operating in the global ETFE market are Daikin Industries Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Dyneon GmbH, Quadrant AG, Asahi Glass Company, Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd and Ensinger GmbH.

