Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve Market – Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valves are used in internal combustion engines. The mechanism refers to a technique that helps in reducing the emissions caused due to combustion of diesel and gasoline. Exhaust gas is allowed to pass back to the engine cylinder thereby, reducing resultant emissions and allowing it to be utilized by engine. In case of diesel engines, the exhaust gas changes the parts of the oxygen that is excess in the mixture of pre-combustion. When the air/fuel mixture in an engine is burnt at a very high temperature, various hazardous gases such as greenhouse gases and nitrous oxide are produced. By reducing the combustion temperature, through the use of the EGR valve, the production of these gases is reduced significantly without impacting the efficiency of the vehicle. Thus, using EGR valves allows vehicles to be more environment friendly and at the same time cost effective by saving on fuel.

Rising need for fuel efficient and eco-friendly vehicles is driving growth of the market

Increasing scarcity of fossil fuels and rising awareness regarding the harmful emission of gases is expected to be major factor for growth of the market.. This has resulted in development of alternatives to conventional fuels such as diesel, petrol, and gasoline. However, research for this is time consuming and it would take time for implementation and adoption. Also, demand for reducing fuel consumption of automobiles through use of various means such as better design of engines is increasing. The mechanism of exhaust gas recirculation valve allows gas to be reutilized to some extent, which has been omitted after combustion of fuel in the engine thereby, increasing fuel efficiency of the vehicle. The mechanism of EGR allows emissions to be curtailed to significant degree by recycling the gas into potential fuel for running the engine.

Other features that are boosting growth of the EGR valve market are its ability to reduce temperature levels in the combustion chamber and ensure steps aimed at improving engine efficiency and fuel economy. Using cooled EGR valves allows pumping of gas and helps engine run more efficiently, improves combustion timing for a slow burn without knocking and helps in preventing usage of fuel/air mixtures, which conserves fuel. EGR valve helps to reduce carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions as well as particulate matter (PM) and this in turn helps in reducing emission of hazardous elements in the ecosystem. EGR valve delivers high accuracy by measuring the valve lift directly. It has a simple design that prevents sticking and uses fewer parts in the gear train, which results in compact, cost-effective solution with 25% faster speed. Moreover, increasing stringency on emission such as emission standards for greenhouse gas (GHG), Clean Air Act (CAA) by Environment Protection Act (EPA) is expected to drive growth of EGR valves market.

Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve Market: Regional Insights

North America held a dominant position in the global exhaust gas recirculation market in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The features that are helping growth of EGR valves market in the region are; it helps improve the engine’s life by reducing temperature in the combustion chamber, decreases fuel consumption and aims to improve engine efficiency. The region has large number of vehicles as compared to other regions. For instance, according to WHO analysis the U.S. has 0.83 vehicle per person. Along with number of vehicles, the need for EGR valve increases to attain fuel economy. Owing to these reasons, the EGR valve market in North America is expected to exhibit high growth in the near future.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing per capita income in the region (according to World Bank report), which is boosting growth of vehicles market and is in turn affecting growth of the EGR valves market.

Global Exhaust Gar Recirculation Valve Market: Competitive Background

Major players operating in the exhaust gas recirculation market are Airtex Vehicle Electronics, Automotive LLP, BorgWarner Inc., Cambustion Ltd., Delphi ANSYS Inc., DENSO Europe B.V., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, IAV GmbH, Mahle GmbH, and Wells Vehicle Electronics.

Global Exhaust gas Recirculation Valve Market: Taxonomy

On basis of valve type

Electric EGR Valve

Pneumatic EGR Valve

On basis of vehicle type

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Passenger Cars

Others

On basis of application