Fabric Wash and Care Product Market to Flourish due to Intense Research and Development

Fabric wash and care productare used to clean clothes and equipment. It is necessary to use the washing or cleaning products to preserve suppleness and cleanliness of fabrics. Various cleaning and care products commonly used in the market include cleansers, bleaching powder, detergents, and fabric softeners or conditioners. Different types of clothes or fabrics require specific care such as hand wash or dry cleaning. Fabric softeners help to maintain the quality of the fabric for a long period of time.

The increasing population and increasing awareness among the populace about the benefits of fabric care products coupled with variation in product portfolio related to wash and care products are propelling growth of the market fabric wash and care product market. Increasing awareness regarding damaging effects of these products have shifted consumer preference in using green and organic products.

Fabric Wash and Care Product Market Outlook-

The consumption and growth rate of fabric wash and care products is high in Europe and North America. North America region is expected to be the largest consumer of liquid washing and cleaning detergents. The high demand for products that are machine-friendly and user-friendly is significantly fueling growth of the fabric wash and care product market. Increasing consumer purchasing power has in turn, increased consumer spending on high quality clothes. This creates a demand for fabric wash and care products.

Key players operating in fabric wash and care products market include Unilever, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, Procter and Gamble, SEITZ GmbH, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Clorox Company, Huntsman International LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., The National Detergent Company Co., Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL), The Nice Group, and Team Thai ltd.

