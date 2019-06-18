Flocculants and Coagulants are chemicals used for the treatment of water, water clarification, solids removal, solid dewatering, and sludge thickening. Coagulants are positively charged molecules, which are either organic or inorganic that are typically used to neutralizing negatively charged particles for water treatment. Cationic ion in the inorganic coagulants neutralize the negatively charged colloids, when added to water. Flocculants are hydrocarbon with long chains that is used to bring the coagulated particles into larger particles so as to settle them. Flocculation is mainly effected by the ionic strength, PH level, molecular weight, and process conditions among others.

Growing industrialization has fuelled demand for the treatment of water resources. This in turn, poses as a major factor boosting growth of the global flocculant and coagulant market. Moreover, increase in demand for chemicals in municipal water treatment and stringent government regulations regarding usage of water for public health are expected to drive growth of the market for flocculant and coagulant over the forecast period.

PolyDADMAC and polyamine are most commonly used coagulants in various water treatment plants. The inorganic segment is expected to lead the global market for flocculants and coagulant during the forecast period. Growth of inorganic segment is attributed to its low cost and high applicability across end use industries. Among end users, the pulp and paper segment is expected to witness maximum demand for flocculants and coagulants over the forecast period due to the high dependency of water in this industry.

Flocculant and Coagulant Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. The demand for flocculants and coagulants from the municipal and industrial sectors has been increasing, owing to growth of industries and demand for fresh water reserves. Additionally, rapid industrialization has surged the consumption of municipal water, which in turn, has boosted growth of the market for flocculants and coagulants in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific holds the dominant market for the pulp and paper industry, with countries such as China and Indonesia leading the market.

The North American market for flocculants and coagulants is considered to be the largest market and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Stringent government regulation for clean water supply coupled with huge industrial infrastructure in countries such as the U.S and Canada are expected to drive growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the discovery of shale gas in the region has further propelled the demand for flocculants and coagulants, owing to increasing demand for these products in the oil and gas industry.

BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Solvay SA, SNF Ltd, Cytec Industries Inc., Akferal, Kemira Oyj, Jayem Engineers, and TRIO Chemicals & Allied Products are some of the major players in the global flocculants and coagulant market.

