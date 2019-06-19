Foam Roller Market Is Poised To Expand High CAGR Over The Forecast Period 2018–2026

Foam rollers are used to apply pressure on certain body parts for relieving pain. It is used in workouts to improve muscle recovery and increase flexibility. It helps in preventing muscle soreness and tightness. Foam rollers are used to massage muscles, in self-acupressure, as a yoga prop, and core strengthening and stretching exercises.

Market Dynamics

Growing health awareness and increasing participation in physical fitness activities is driving growth of the global foam roller market.

According to the World Health Organization, 650 million adults were obese in 2016, globally. Rise in instances of obesity and growing awareness of health complications due to obesity such as high blood pressure, heart diseases, and osteoarthritis is increasing focus of people on exercise.

Foam roller market in North America is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period (2019-2026). Moreover, the U.S. held the highest market share in 2017 in the North America foam roller market. This is attributed to increasing number of people actively involving in sports and exercise.

Europe held significant market share in the global foam roller market in 2017. Increasing government investments in training programs and facilities that make it easier for people to play sports and develop their talent is burgeoning growth of this market.

Key Players

Players operating in the foam roller market are launching new innovative products to cater to increasing demand for their products. For instance, in July 2017, TriggerPoint launched GRID VIBE premium vibrating foam roller consisting for pain reduction and muscle relaxation.

Key players operating in the global foam roller market include Implus Footcare LLC, Technogym S.p.A., Yes4All, RumbleRoller, Adidas AG, Joinfit Hong Kong, LuxFitProducts, Master of Muscle, and ProSource.

