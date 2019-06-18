Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Market Research Including Top-Line Manufacturers, Revenue Estimates & Regional Growth Prospects By 2026

Food allergy is caused due to consumption of particular food which stimulates unusual reaction in the immune system of the human body. Food tolerance is caused due to lactose, gluten and sugars and other ingredients which is oppressed by the consumption of gluten-free, sugar-free and lactose-free products such as Dr. Schar classic gluten-free hamburger buns, le veneziane spaghetti corn gluten-free pasta, dairy-free frozen desserts made with rice or soy., gelatin desserts without milk or whipped cream, fruit ices & sorbets. According to American Diabetes Association non-starchy vegetables, such as spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, cucumbers and celery are the one food group that diabetic patients can eat freely, with little or no limitation.

Food allergy is an alarming issue within the consumers as small intake of food causing allergy could lead to swollen airways, digestive problems, trigger hives and also cause death or fatal sickness. Food tolerance as compared to food allergy do not involve the immune system and the symptoms of reaction of the specific food is slower in food tolerance which maybe caused due to a specific food ingredient or chronic illness. Lactose free food products are consumed by lactose intolerant consumers that lack enzymes to digest sugar milk.

Gluten free products are gaining traction by product innovations by manufactures such as Boulder Brands, Inc. Enjoy Life Natural Brands, Llc, Inc., Dr. Schär AG/SPA, H.J. Heinz Company and others and FDA regulation which has made the purchasing of gluten free products easier. Energy bars, baking ingredients/mixes, cookies topping, cookies, and savory snacks are some of the luten free products. The global food allergy and intolerance products market is estimated to be driven by various gluten free ingredients such as starches, seeds, flours and grains to make baked items such as bagels, muffins, entrees, cookies, cakes, doughnuts, pastas, and cereals.

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Market Outlook –

North America is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing food allergies and sensitivities in U.S. which is anticipated to drive the global food allergy and intolerance products market during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific due to high innovations in food industry and growing consumer awareness for healthy food items among others. Rise in lactose intolerance is expected to drive the lactose free food products due to food allergy and innovations in dairy products.

According to – U.S. National Library of Medicine- Lactose intolerance is caused by lactose nonpersistence in which there is reduction in production of lactase after the infancy. The individuals with lactose intolerance may experience bloating, abdominal pain, flatulence, diarrhea, and nausea after consuming lactose-containing products. In congenital lactase deficiency or congenital alactasia, infants are unable to digest lactose present in formula or breast milk. This form of lactose intolerance results in severe diarrhea.

Some of the key participating players in the food allergy and intolerance products market are Alpro UK Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Barry Callebaut, Daiya Foods Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schar, Ener-G Foods, Inc.,Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Gluten Free Foods Ltd., Glutino Food Group, Green Valley Organics, Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Pamela’s Products, Inc., Roma Food Products, Semper AB, Sweet William Pty., Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and others.

