Food Stabilizer Market Analysis Till 2025 – New Study

Food stabilizers are additive materials that are applied or sprayed to preserve the texture and quality of the food. Gelatin, gaur gum, starch, cellulose and carrageen are commonly used as food stabilizers.

Increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases and rising awareness about the various advantages of food stabilizers against bacteria creates a highly favorable environment for growth of the food stabilizers market, especially in Europe and North America.

Growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income and rapid adoption of convenience food are major factor augmenting demand for food stabilizers.

The global food stabilizers market size is estimated at US$ 7.95 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.59% in terms of revenue during 2017 – 2025.

Growing demand for processed, frozen food, bakery, and confectionery product is expected to drive the global food stabilizers market. Increasing diabetes patient and growing health awareness are adding up to rising demand for low fat food products.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America accounts for major share in global food stabilizers market both in terms of value and volume in 2016. In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for a market share of 29.68% in terms of value, followed by Europe 24.55% in terms of revenue. Ready to eat segment in Asia Pacific is dominating the market, due to rapid increase in disposable income of Asia Pacific and adoption of convenience food.

Multinational players need to tap potential addressable market in the emerging regions with the help of geographical expansion

Major players in the global food stabilizers market include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, DuPont, JEY’S F.I. INC, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and The Archer Daniels Midland Company, among others.

