Fresh Meat Packaging Market Global and Regional Analysis by Major Competitor, Product segments, Key Regions

Fresh meat packaging offers protection to meat products from various contaminations, in turn increasing the shelf life of products. Fresh meat packaging is associated with numerous benefits such as reduced carbon footprint, low energy, and raw material consumption. Moreover, various materials, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) are widely used in manufacturing packaging for fresh meat products.

Rising environmental concerns regarding harmful effects of packaging wastes and growing awareness regarding global warming are fuelling the demand for innovation and development of biodegradable and recyclable packaging material such as bio-based polymers, including polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA).

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/910

The major factors propelling growth of the fresh meat packaging market include growing demand for meat products such as pork, beef, poultry, and seafood. Fresh meat packaging employs superior quality materials for packaging, to prevent any contamination. Furthermore, packaging improves the shelf life of fresh meat products, in turn, attracting a large number of health conscious consumers.

In 2016, North America was the leading region with a market share of 35% in the fresh meat packaging market and is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period. During the last four years, pork meat segment held the highest demand among consumers. In North America, the U.S accounts the largest share in fresh meat packaging market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. For instance, the consumption of meat was three times more in the U.S. compared to the global average in 2011 according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Also, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2011, around 58% of the consumers preferred red meat over poultry in the U.S. Furthermore, according to Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the average U.S. adult consumed 198 pounds of meat in 2014. The above statistics supports increasing demand for meat, which in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the fresh meat packaging market in North America over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for fresh meat packaging, witnessing the highest CAGR of 3.94% over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market is attributed with the increasing meat consumption in this region, with China being the major contributor for market growth. In 2014, China recorded the largest per capita meat consumption, followed by Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India. However, China witnessed a decline in traction for pork meat due to safety scandals among a large number of pork suppliers, over the last two years. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the consumption of low fat protein options and the recent swine flu epidemic pose as major factors, restraining growth of the poultry segment in the region. Unlike other emerging economies, India has a very low per capita meat consumption, accounting for only 9%, in terms of volume in 2014. However, increasing per capita income and growing consumer inclination towards meat products are expected to fuel growth of the fresh meat packaging market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players in the Fresh Meat Packaging Market

Major players operating in the fresh meat packaging market include Bemis Company, Inc., Nuconic Packaging Llc, Winpak Ltd., Crown Holdings, Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air Corp. ,Berry Plastic Group Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/910