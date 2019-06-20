Frozen Meat Market to Partake Significant Development By 2026

The market is projected to reach US$ 33.9 billion by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, attributing to increasing demand for meat and packaged food.

Frozen meat offers various advantages such as longer shelf life, food safety, and others, and is expected to drive growth of the frozen meat market over the forecast period. Moreover, frozen meat products help reduce food waste, are easy to cook.

Distribution channels of frozen meat include supermarkets, hypermarkets, online, convenience stores, and others. Other distribution channels include specialty stores and departmental stores. Supermarkets segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America has led to increased consumption of packaged food products.

The global frozen meat market was valued at US$ 22.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

North America is the fastest growing region and accounted for the largest market share of around 34.6% in 2018, owing to increasing demand for protein rich food and advancement of technology in the food industry. Hectic lifestyle and changing consumer dietary patterns are also driving the market growth.

Furthermore, companies are focusing on product development in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Kerry Group Plc. launched a range of American frozen dishes under the brand name ‘The Shack’ in the U.K.

Players operating in the global frozen meat market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and business expansions to cater to increasing demand for frozen meat. For instance, in 2016, Cargill, Inc. acquired Five Star Custom Foods, Ltd., which produces cooked meat crumbles, soups, and sauces for both restaurants and food producers in the U.S. Five Star Custom Foods, Ltd. also produces individually quick frozen (IQF) meat crumbles to retain their taste, texture and appearance.

Major players operating in the global frozen meat market include Kerry Group Plc., Associated British Foods Plc., BRF S.A., Verde Farms LLC, JBS S.A., Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Cargill Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, and V H Group.

