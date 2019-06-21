Gaffers Tape Market Set Explosive Growth By 2026

Gaffers tape is meant for temporary use and is designed accordingly so as to leave no residue once removed. Earlier, duct tape was introduced in the packaging industry which created a revolution in the market. Duct tape is least preferred in the construction industry as it does not fare well in conditions wherein it is subjected to cooling and heating of the surface. The temperature variation causes the adhesion to fail over time. Gaffers tape was introduced in the market with improved properties and better performance despite temperature fluctuations. Packaging industry has seen a revolution in over the last decade with introduction of carton sealing, void fill, and pallet wrapping. Rising adoption of carton sealing in turn has increased demand for industrial tapes. Gaffers tape has witnessed increased acceptance due to growing demand for industrial tapes in the global packaging industry.

Some of the companies operating in the global gaffers tape market are KGaA, 3M Company, Avery Dennison, Can-Do National Tape, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., H.B Fuller,Henkel AG & Co., Le Mark Group, and PROTAPES AND SPECIALTIES, INC.

Gaffers tape, also known as camera tape, is a heavy cotton cloth pressure-sensitive tape that has high adhesive properties. Gaffers tape provides packaging companies with the freedom to use any type of packaging material without the use of solvent. The extensive growth of industrial tape industry has in turn propelled demand for gaffers tape. This trend is expected to continue over the foreseeable future. This is mainly attributed to increased consumption of gaffers tape in the construction, electronic, and automotive industries, among others.

Gaffers Tape Market Outlook – Increasing Electrical and Electronics Industry Growth Leading to Augmented Demand for Gaffers Tape

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for gaffers tape. This is mainly attributed to the rapidly growing construction industry in this region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a trust by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—,in FY2020 the Indian construction Industry is estimated to reach a value of US$ 5 billion. This inadvertently would boost growth of gaffers tape market in India. Also, gaffers tape market is expected to receive a boost in APAC region due to wide availability of Polypropylene, PVC, which is used as raw material for production of gaffers tape. Also the growth in automotive industry has further fueled consumption of gaffers tape in Asia Pacific region.

With high ease of entrance for new manufacturers, the global gaffers tape industry has become highly fragmented. This had led to competition among manufacturers. This is expected to be one of the restraining factors in the gaffers tape market. However, the present focus of manufacturers is towards introducing ecofriendly technology in the market. The major players have adopted this strategy to maintain their position in the market. This approach is also expected to prove beneficial for the new entrants in the gaffers tape market over the forecast period.