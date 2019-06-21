Gamma Polyglutamic Acid Market : Dig up the path for future growth

Polyglutamic acid is a bipolymer of the amino acid glutamic acid. In gamma polyglutamic acid, peptide bonds are between amino group of glutamic acid and the carboxyl group at the end of the glutamic acid side chain. It is formed by bacterial fermentation by Bacillus subtilis using glutamic acid and is a major constituent of the Japanese food, natto. Gamma polyglutamic acid has wide range of applications from food, medicine to water treatment.

Gamma polyglutamic acid is used in agriculture industry for increasing quality and quantity of plants, for soil improvement, and seed-coat, and to enhance fertilizer utilization. It can be made into hydrogel, which has an excellent water-binding ability, and can absorb water up to 3,500 times of its weight. Hence, it proves itself as excellent for agricultural and environmental applications.

Market Dynamics

Major driver for gamma polyglutamic acid market growth is high demand from the pharmaceutical industries. This is increasingly being used as a drug delivery system in cancer treatment. The research is underway for its application in a treatment of type I diabetes and its potential use in the production of an AIDS vaccine. Gamma polyglutamic acid vectors are useful for effective and safe gene therapy. It facilitates calcium absorption and hence, is useful in osteoporosis cases. It is also used as drug release carrier and hemostatic agent. Such factors are creating conductive environment for growth of the market.

Gamma polyglutamic acid is a natural product with longer moisture retention properties and maintains skin elasticity for more time. These products include Bio PGA, PGA Dual Moist, Twainmoist. Skin whitening, anti-wrinkle properties, and inhibition to melanin production are some of the characteristics of gamma polyglutamic acid fueling its demand for application in the cosmetics sector.

Market Outlook

Gamma polyglutamic acid is witnessing high application in wastewater treatment and in food products. This is due to its properties such as heavy metal absorbent, chelating, and flocculation. Therefore, it is widely used in wastewater treatment. It is also used as a diet fiber in health food supplement, a thickener or stabilizer in food product as well as an animal feed supplement. Furthermore, polyglutamic acid has flavor enhancing characteristics on potassium salt and is therefore used in making low-sodium food products

Key players in Global Gamma Polyglutamic Acid Market

Key players operating in the global gamma polyglutamic acid are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd, VEDAN International (Holdings) Limited, Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Sai Taisi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Shineking Biological.

