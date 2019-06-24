Garbage Disposals Market Analysis highlighting Opportunities and Development Status during 2018-2028

Garbage disposals are environment friendly and the end product produced after the processing of waste is further used in the form of biofuels, which is an added advantage of the disposal units. It is used for commercial and residential applications. Garbage disposals are further segmented on the basis of their product type as continuous and batch feed disposals.

The waste generated from garbage disposals is further treated in wastewater treatment plants and the leftover grit/solid remains are used as fertilizers. This method is opted over the conventional dumping/burning of garbage, as it also allows to use the residual wastage.

In-sink disposers convert food waste into fine particles, in the form of slurry. This slurry passes through the plumbing system to reach septic tank and a process called anaerobic digestion transforms the waste into end products such as biogas. This biogas can be used in the form of fertilizers or biofuel to generate electricity.

The use of garbage disposals reduces carbon footprints more efficiently as compared to conventional methods of disposing food waste on the landfills, which produces methane gas. Methane gas traps heat from the surrounding and releases a liquid acidic residue, which seeps into the ground water to pollute water reserves.

Moreover, conventional methods of garbage disposals coupled with foul smell from trash bins and soot from burning garbage in the environment lead to various health hazards such as dengue, malaria, asthma, and respiratory illnesses.

Therefore, above mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth for the garbage disposals resulting in its high demand during the forecast period.

The global garbage disposals market was valued at US$ 7.518.75 million in 2017, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.19% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2019 – 2026), to reach US$ 8,297.43 million by 2026.

Major players operating in the global garbage disposals market include, Emerson Electric Co., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Joneca Corporation, Salvajor, Electrolux AB, Western Industries Plastic Products LLC., Western Industries Plastic Products LLC. Sears Brands, LLC, and Haier Inc.

