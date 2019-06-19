Gellan Gum Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, and Application to 2026

Gellan gum is an extracellular polysaccharide secreted by the micro-organism Sphingomonas elodea. However, its occurrence naturally is extremely scarce and it is manufactured commercially via fermentation process. Gellan gum is available in two types namely, high acyl (HA) and low acyl (LA). The two types of gums function differently in terms such as hydration, gelation, stability, and texture.

Market Dynamics

The global gellan gum market is expected to grow at a drastic rate over the forecast period, owing to the high demand from the food & beverages industry. It acts as a substitute for hydrocolloids used in dairy based products and beverages propelling demand in the food processing industry. The growth of the food and beverages industry across major economies of the world including the U.S., Europe, India, and China, owing to increasing preference of processed foods, is expected to drive the gellan market during the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations need to be followed with regards to the use of gellan gums in foods. According to the FDA regulations, gellan gum needs to be used in accordance with current good manufacturing practice as a stabilizer and thickener as defined in the 170.3(o)(28) regulation. The additive may be used in foods where standards need to be followed under section 401 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Market Outlook

The high acyl gellan gum segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global gellan gum during the forecast period. Low acyl gellan gum products form stiff and non-elastic gels, whereas high acyl products forms highly elastic, softer, and flexible gels. Therefore, high acyl gellan gum form is used in a wide range of textures and formulations based on demand for the product in the end-use industry. Such wide variety of applications of high acyl gellan gum are expected to contribute to its dominant position in the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, high acyl gellan gum product is expected to gain significant demand in food & beverage industry as a stabilizer, thickening agent, and emulsifier. The product can also be utilized as an individual component or in combination with other stabilizers to manufacture a wide range of food products. The product also helps in separation of ingredients while preparing bakery items. It assists in regulation of gel consistency and prevents the color changing in spreads and purees.

The ability of gellan gum to retain its elasticity and structuring of molecules thus preventing any changes in the properties of ingredients during any temperature change is expected to drive growth of the global gellan gum market. The product is used as a substitute to, xanthan gum, locust bean gum and guar gum as stabilizers in numerous food products. Furthermore, guar gum is also a substitute to gelatin in vegan food products that helps in preventing the ingredients that are present in desserts and ice cream from melting.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for gellan gum in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth in Asia Pacific gellan gum market is attributed to growth of the food and beverages market in the region. According to the World Trade Organization, the Asia Pacific food and beverage industry was valued at US$ 3.23 trillion in 2016, outpacing the second and third largest regions—Western Europe and North America, respectively.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global gellan market include, Biopolymer International, DSM, CP Kelco, Xinjiang Fufeng Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., H and A Canada, Nanjing Joyfulchem Co., Ltd., IHC Chempharm, DanchengCaixin sugar industry Co. ltd., and Zhejiang Zhongken Biotech Co. Ltd.