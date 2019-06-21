Green Building Materials Market: Analysis of Prevailing Trends In The Parent Market 2026

Green buildings, also known as sustainable buildings or green construction are buildings that make use of environment-friendly and resource-efficient processes for their designing, construction, maintenance, renovation, and operation throughout their lifecycle. Such green building also ensure more environmentally-safe demolition procedures than conventional methods.

The popular materials that are used in making a green building include straw bales, grasscrete, rammed earth, hempcrete, bamboo, recycled plastic, and wood, among others. Mycelium, ferrock, ashcrete, and timbercrete are also used in the construction of green buildings. The primary aim underlying the green building construction is to define an approach that minimizes negative effects on the environment (air, water, and earth) as well as human health. The primary sources of green building materials are renewable sources (forests) and recycled materials (doors, old plumbing, recycled plastic, etc.)

Some of the major advantages that green buildings provide as compared to conventional buildings are efficient technology usage, easy maintenance, improved air quality, water and energy efficiency, and high return on investment. These building also ensure temperature moderation, waste reduction, water conservation, and improved physical and mental health of the inhabitants.

Green Building Materials Market Outlook – Rising Concerns Regarding Environment Safety to Fuel Market Growth

The growing concern of environmental safety such as concerns regarding water wastage, inclination towards conservation of natural resources and protection of biodiversity fuels growth of the global green building materials market. Various dedicated regulatory bodies such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) have green building ratings, certification programs and have formed guidelines pertaining to green building construction. Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) is an environmental safety regulatory tool used by the United Nations for encouraging adoption of renewable materials in the construction sector. Another popular research institute dedicated towards sustainable development and environmental safety in India and South Asia is TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute).

Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the green building materials market. Manufacturers are focusing on adding solar thermal cladding and bio-plastics. In 2016, Gunlocke, a furniture manufacturing company introduced Myco Board, which is new ecofriendly product offering cost-effective and environment-friendly solutions for interior products.

Some of the major companies operating in the global green building materials market are Alumasc Group Plc, AMVIC Building Systems, Binderholz GmbH, Bauder Ltd, BASF SE, and Interface.