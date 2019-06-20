Green UPS Market Positioning And Growing Market Share Worldwide Till 2026

Green UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) is an electrical device, which provides power supply to loads when power supply from the main station fails. It helps in conserving energy and reducing the carbon footprint. A single green UPS system can reduce carbon footprint by 3,152 pounds and conserve 2,352 kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is enough to power a compact fluorescent light bulb for 20 years.

Increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply

Restriction of hazardous substance (ROHS) directive adopted by the EU in February 2003 put forth restrictions on the use of certain hazardous chemicals/substances for the manufacturing of electrical or electronic products. The green UPS comply with the directive and is eco-friendly, as they do not involve the use of hazardous chemicals/substances during its manufacture. Most of the conventional power supply systems cause harmonic pollution. Harmonic pollution in power systems is caused due to increased heating of the equipment and conductors as well as misfiring (absence or fault in one of the four components which initiate ignition, namely – proper air-fuel mixture, good compression, proper timing, and correct spark) in variable speed drives, which results in the wastage of power. Moreover, green UPS reduces power wastage caused by harmonic pollution.

Increasing IT sector and number of data centers in the last decade across the globe is driving growth of the green UPS market. For instance, according to a report published by the Department of Commerce of Washington State in January 2018, in 2017, the number of data centers across the globe totaled 8.6 million. IT sector and data centers use green UPS to provide continuous power supply to protect operational data, IT equipment, and to keep cooling systems of equipment, which can be lost due to interrupted power supply. Furthermore, green UPS provides faster speed while switching up (switching between power supply sources from the grid to the UPS and vice-versa) and provides security, which is very useful in protecting computer, electronics and telecommunication equipment from downtime, damage, and data loss, which is caused by interrupted power supply.

Rising urbanization across the globe leading to increasing demand for continuous power supply and growing power deficit resulting in interrupted power supply is driving growth of the green UPS market. Rising standard of living and increasing disposable income also drives the market growth. For instance, according to the report by Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), disposable personal income (DPI) in the U.S. increased by US$ 39.8 billion (0.3 %) in April 2018, as compared to 2017. Green UPS reduces operational cost and requires low maintenance cost. Moreover, it requires low power consumption while charging, as compared to conventional UPS system.

Lack of awareness regarding the advantages of green UPS is hampering growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding usage of green UPS is a major factor hindering growth of the green UPS market. Moreover, strict rules and regulations regarding manufacturing of green UPS and the raw materials that can be used are other factors hindering growth of the green UPS market.

Global Green UPS Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe have the largest market share with respect to the usage of green UPS. North America has been witnessing growth in the green UPS market over the years, owing to the presence of large number of data centers and impending plans to build new ones in the future, as more and more enterprises are migrating from housing their data centers in-house to outsourcing their data storage to service providers such as Google and Oracle who have their own data centers across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to show growth in the green UPS market. This is due to the fact that economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China, where consumers are concerned towards adopting eco-friendly energy saving products in addition to government initiatives (such as subsidies for purchasing and installing such services) are encouraging the use of such products. Furthermore, government supported initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ are also helping in growth of the green UPS market, owing to increasing manufacturing of electronics and electrical hardware and increasing use of electronics. For instance, according to a report by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), in India, the demand for electronics is projected to increase from about US$ 45 billion in 2009 to US$ 400 billion by 2020. The Government of India is also taking initiatives to move all of its Government Services to the cloud and this is expected to increase the need of a robust IT network involving data centers. For instance, in an effort to stabilize the digital ecosystem of the country and keeping in mind, India’s emergence as a biggest consumer of data, the Government of India in association with the National informatics Center (NIC) announced in June 2018 that it was setting up the country’s fifth and the largest data center in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Such initiatives are expected to boost growth of the green UPS market.

Global Green UPS Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the green UPS market include Cyber Power Systems Inc., Emerson Network Power Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Falcon Electric Co., General Electric Co., Numeric Power Systems, Rittal Corporation, Smart Power Systems, Socomec, Tech Data Corporation, and Tripp Lite.