Guar Gum Market to Reflect Steady Growth During 2018-2026

Guar gum also known as gellan gum is a natural polymer extracted from the guar seed. It is a powdered product used to stabilize, emulsify, and thicken the texture of certain foods and industrial products. Guar gum has property to attain high viscosity in low concentrations due to non-toxic in nature, low calories, and high fibers. Due to these properties this is used as an additive in foods and beverages such as bottled coconut and almond milk, yogurts, soups, and fiber supplements. There are numerous other application of guar gum, which include body lotions and DIY beauty recipes. The food industry accounts for 70% revenue share in guar gum market. Also, its colloidal nature and emulsifying property make it ideal thickening agent. However, fluctuating oil price, oversupply and gradual emergence of superior alternatives are some of the factors restraining growth of market in this region.

Guar Gum Market Outlook

Asia Pacific accounts for smaller market share for guar gum consumption. However, it is a major raw material source for guar seeds. 80% of the world’s guar is produced by India in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. Currently, guar gum is used in the food, textile, and pharmaceutical industries in the Asia Pacific region.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for guar gum powder due to application in the food industry as an additive and oil industry as a fracturing agent. Hence, increasing drilling activities in the U.S. shale industry has increased the demand for guar gum, thus driving market growth.

Africa is a small player in this market and is not expected to experience much growth over the forecast period.

Latin America also demonstrates significant growth in the guar gum market. The productivity of processed foods such as cheese, sausages, soups and animal feed preparations increases on addition of guar gum.

Propel SSP, manufactured by Fairmount Santrol Company, based in the U.S., is an alternative to guar gum proppant, which is a cheaper and technically superior alternative. Though, currently in research and trial stage, Propel SSP market is expected to grow due to the successful trials in Marcellus and Utica shale, which is expected to hinder growth of market.

Major players in the Guar Gum Market include Penford Corp., TIC Gums, Inc., Lucid Group, Vikas WSP Limited, and Ashland Inc.