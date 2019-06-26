Hair Fixative Polymers Market: Views Sought On New Approach

Hair fixative polymers are used in various hair styling products such as creams, gels, mousse, sprays, and wax. Polymers are useful class of raw material that are used in the cosmetic industry, owing to its rigidity in molecular size and chemical composition. They provide moisture resistance and chemical functionality that inhibits special hair fixing properties. The most widely used polymers in the hair care products includes polyether polyols, silicone polymers, vinyls or acrylics, and modified carbohydrates.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1265

Increasing purchasing power of emerging economies coupled with increasing inclination of population towards self-grooming are some of the factors contributing to growth of the market. The hair styling products forms an attractive segment in the hair care market and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Hence, increasing demand for products such as hair gels, hair wax and creams is driving the growth of hair fixative polymers market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities for naturally derived hair fixative polymers due to the changing consumer preference is further adding to the growth of the global hair fixative polymers market. For instance, Revolymer launched RevCare NE100s, a naturally derived hair fixation polymer in April 2016.

Hair Fixative Polymers – Market Outlook

North America is the largest market for hair fixative polymers and is expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast period. The growing cosmetic industry in the region has surged the demand for male and female hair grooming products, which in turn is expected to positively drive market growth of the hair fixative polymers. According to the international trade administration, Department of Commerce USA, the per capita cosmetic spend was US$ 139 in 2014. According to the International Trade Administration, the hair products comprised 15% of the total domestic personal care and cosmetics market in 2016 in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for hair fixative polymers, owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding hair health especially in emerging economies such as India and China. According to Indian Beauty and Hygiene Association (IBHA), the Indian beauty and personal care products market is expected to reach US$10 billion by 2021 at a growth rate of 6%. Hair care remains one of the dominant segment in this region and the growing demand for hair care products is expected to further drive growth of the hair fixative polymers market in this region. Furthermore, the humid sub-tropical climate resulting in problems such as hair fall, dandruff amongst others is expected to surge the demand for natural as well as synthetic hair fixation polymers.

Europe has lucrative demand for hair fixative polymers due to high adaptation of hair care products by consumers. For instance, according to Consumer Insights 2017, published by Cosmetics Europe, 85% of the consumers in Europe consider hair care products of highest priority.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1265

Key market players operating in the global hair fixative market include AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Croda International Plc, Hallstar, The Dow Chemical Company, Nexeo Solutions, LLC., and Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd.