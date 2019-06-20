Headlight Tester Market to See Incredible Growth By 2026

A headlight tester is a testing solution used in the automotive industries for checking the orientation and intensity of headlamps integrated in the vehicles. This tester is used to ensure that the headlight of vehicles meet the minimum standard set by each country for vehicles.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth of vehicle sales across the globe leading to rising demand for headlight tester is one of the major factors propelling growth of the headlight tester market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers’ statistics (OICA), the total number of vehicles sold in 2016 were 94 million units, which increased to 96 million units in 2017, worldwide.

Automatic headlight tester segment accounted for largest market share in 2017

Among product type, automatic headlight tester segment is expected to account for largest market share by 2026. Technological advancements in automotive industries and product innovations in testing equipment that has led to the replacement of manual headlight tester with automatic headlight tester is expected to propel growth of the automatic headlight tester segment in the near future. For instance, in 2014, Bosch launched new digital headlight tester for vehicles, which was able to test all types of light sources: filament, halogen, xenon, and LED. This headlight tester is capable of filtering the blue fringe and can exactly define the cut-off line.

Passenger cars segment is expected to account for largest market share by 2026

Among vehicle type, passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share in the global headlight tester market in 2016. For instance, according to The Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), in 2016, total number of vehicles manufactured globally was 94 million units, out of which 72 million units were passenger cars, which is almost 75% of the global vehicle production. Therefore, increasing vehicle production is leading to rising demand for headlight testers, thereby driving growth of the market worldwide. The passenger car segment is expected to be valued around US$ 210.26 billion by 2026.

North America is expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the market over the forecast period

North America is the largest contributor in the global headlight tester market by revenue and is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the market owing to increasing passenger car sales in the region. The U.S. accounted for the largest share in North America passenger car sales in 2017. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), in 2017, around 11 million units of passenger cars were sold, among which in the U.S. around 6 million units of passenger cars were sold. Hence, increasing adoption of passenger cars in this country leading to rising demand for headlight testers in this region.

Furthermore, stringent government rules and regulations mandates testing of automotive parts of vehicles before launching in the market. This is done for reducing traffic accidents, deaths, and injuries resulting from traffic accidents. This factor will in turn increase the demand for headlight testers in this particular region. For instance, according to the U.S. Federal Government safety standards, 108 is responsible for regulating all automotive lighting and reflective devices of the vehicles. According to the standards, the light emitted by lamps facing rearward must emit red light, lamps facing sideward and all turn signals must emit amber light, while lamps facing frontward must emit white or selective yellow light. No other colors are permitted except on emergency vehicles.

Key companies

Major players operating in the global headlight tester industry include Anzen Motor Car, BM Autoteknik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Capelec, Chuo Electronic Measurement, Foshan Analytical Instrument, L.E.T. Automotive, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, Mingquan Scien-Tech, Beissbarth GmbH, and Nussbaum Automotive Solutions.