Household Wipes Market Analysis to 2026 Scrutinized in New Research

Household wipes are used to clean, polish, and disinfect various surfaces in a house. Household wipes can be used to clean kitchen counters, window surfaces, glass, appliances, and tiles in toilets, floors, metal surfaces, wood surfaces, and furniture.

Among product types, disinfecting wipes segment accounted for the largest market share in the global household wipes market, owing to their hygiene providing nature. Disinfectants contain antimicrobial agents such as pine oil, sodium hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds or phenols, which kills bacteria and viruses on surfaces.

Global household wipes market was pegged at 542.6 Mn units in 2017, and is projected to increase to 795.4 units Mn by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for household wipes market, owing to emerging economies such as China and India in this region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation Report (IBEF) on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), July 2018, Indian FMCG sector is forecasted to report revenue growth of about 11-12 per cent in FY19 from 8 per cent in FY18.

Players operating in the global household wipes market are adopting various growth strategies to cater to increasing demand for Household Wipes. For instance, Household wipes are one-time use products and decomposition of these wipes are difficult. Therefore, companies are striving to manufacture eco-friendly and chemical free products.

Major players operating in the global Household Wipes market include, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Nice-Pak Products Inc., The Clorox Company, Weiman Products LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Amway Corporation, 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, and Rockline Industries.

