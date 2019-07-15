Huawei Limits Its Sale Of 5G Modem To Apple

The Chinese telecommunications company announces that it is limiting the sale of 5G chipsets to Apple company.

In the recent past, Huawei announced the developing of high powered processors and advanced 5G modems. The Chinese telecommunication company hitherto has denied selling it to any of its competitors. However, Huawei announced that it will open the sales of 5G chipsets, but will restrict the sales to Apple, the American multinational company. This is deal seems to be very unusual because Huawei does not hold expertise in chip selling.

The Chinese telecommunications company has been making earnest efforts to become world’s number one smartphone maker so it is unclear as to why the company is selling its 5G branch to its competitor. It is also uncertain whether both the multinationals have engaged in certain deals or conversation since there has been no response from both the ends. Concerning Apple’s relationship with Intel and Qualcomm, the former is keeping its options open to which modem it can fix in its models. The Balong 5000 chipset suit the needs of Apple smartphone models as it supports sub6 and 5G networks. Thus, it will give the American multinational company the ability to manufacture phones that support 5G networks instead of the closely knit 4G network.

In case, Intel does not hold the American company’s trust and companies like Qualcomm, Mediatek and Samsung are not preferred by Apple then Huawei stands a very good chance to make deals with the company, thereby allowing the company to manufacture a new model in 2020, featuring 5G networks. If the deal is on, then Huawei will certainly get a high-profiled customer driving in huge profits. However, Apple can face difficulty from the U.S. government concerning the recent decision taken by President Trump to ban Huawei products for federal use.