Huawei Plans Backup System In Case Cut Off From US Based Android

The Chinese telecom manufacturer has confirmed its backup plan if the company cuts off from Microsoft and Android, reported a daily newspaper.

The South China Morning Post, a local Chinese newspaper published on March 15, 2019, that the Chinese telecom manufacturer has confirmed developing its own operating system in case it cuts off from Microsoft and Android. Growing tensions between Huawei and the US, it is not appalling that the company has backup plan.

In 2002, Huawei started developing an operating system after the United States banned ZTE, a Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer, to further use any American services or products. However, development of operating system comes after the background where Huawei sued the US government for passing a policy that propagates the ban of Huawei products by the officials and the US government is threatening Germany to not to join hands with the company and its 5G networks.

Nevertheless, the company’s first choice are still Android and Microsoft and it states, “We fully support our partners”. It claims that they do not expect their own operating system to be used nor are they willing to use them. However, somewhere down the line even Huawei knows that the day is not far when they will have to rely on their own OS cutting off from Android and Microsoft. All the major smartphones, tablets and laptops in China are based on US based operating systems thereby, ensuring to secure their functioning of their technology.