Hydrogen Vehicle Market Adopts Innovation to Stay Competitive Forecast 2026

Hydrogen vehicles use hydrogen fuel cells instead of conventional fuel. This fuel cell converts chemical energy into electrical energy. Increasing environmental concerns of government bodies to reduce the emissions of harmful gases and increasing adoption of technological advancements are likely to foster growth of the hydrogen vehicle market during the forecast period.

For sample copy, download PDF @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1722

Lack of conventional fuel sources along with concerns regarding growing carbon footprint is fuelling growth of the global hydrogen vehicle market

Factors driving growth of the global market include increasing CO2 emissions in conjunction with stringent regulations being formulated to control emission of such harmful gases. Hydrogen vehicles are responsible for controlling the CO2 emission, as hydrogen combines with oxygen in the fuel cell to produce water, which is a clean by-product. . Hydrogen vehicles are eco-friendly, thus the demand for these vehicles is increasing, in turn, boosting growth of the hydrogen vehicles market.

Furthermore, stringent government regulations towards controlling the carbon emissions from vehicles is another factor expected to increase the demand for hydrogen vehicles during the forecasted period. Regulations such as Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) III, Tier 3, and Super Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (SULEV) regulations are being implemented in order to ensure least carbon emissions. Adoption of hydrogen vehicles is increasing, as these vehicles offer enhanced power and fuel-efficiency. Thus, fuelling growth of the market.

Reduction in prices of the hydrogen cell is expected to drive market growth in the near future

Reducing fuel cell prices is a key factor driving growth of the hydrogen vehicles market. In the present market scenario, fuel cell manufacturing companies are investing in new technologies to help reduce the overall cost of hydrogen fuel cells. For instance, in September 2017, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., introduced the carbon alloy catalyst for the replacement of platinum catalyst, as cost of platinum is higher than carbon alloys. This in turn, helps reduce the overall price of the hydrogen fuel cell. For instance, According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a single fuel-cell vehicle requires US$ 3,650 for catalyst materials, which accounts for 40-45% of the cost of the cell’s internal components. Platinum is sold for US$ 36.35 (4,000 yen) per gram. Therefore, manufacturers are developing new catalysts for hydrogen vehicles which in turn, is fuelling growth of the market

High initial investment for developing infrastructure is one of the key challenges for growth of the market

The cost required for developing the infrastructure for manufacturing the hydrogen vehicles is significantly high. Initial investment by manufactures is thus high, which in turn, poses as a major factoring hampering growth of the hydrogen vehicles market.

Global Hydrogen Vehicle Market: Regional Insights

The market for Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the 2016 and this region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of hydrogen fuel cell in emerging economies such as India and China is driving growth of the market. Owing to rise in industrialization and commercialization and growing working class population in these economies, is increasing the overall disposable income of individuals. As per International Monetary Fund (IMF) GDP growth trend, the economic activities in advanced and emerging economies increased by 3.1% in 2017 from 2016. This in turn, is expected to increase the purchasing power of consumers, thus propelling growth of the hydrogen vehicles market.

Global Hydrogen Vehicle Market: Competitive Insights

Major players operating in the global hydrogen vehicle market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Daimler AG., Audi, BMW, General Motors, MAN, Ford Motor Company, and VOLVO. Major players are adopting partnership strategies to expand their business in the hydrogen vehicles market. For instance, June 2012, Toyota Motor Corporation entered in to a partnership agreement with BMW in order to meet the growing demand for hydrogen fuel cells. This factor helps in gaining a competitive edge in the market.