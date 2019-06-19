Hydrophilic Coatings Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Hydrophilic coatings refer to low friction and wettable coatings majorly applied to various medical devices including cannulas, catheters, and guide wires. Hydrophilic coatings on medical devices produce a lubricious surface reducing irritation and trauma caused by the insertion of a medical device in the body.

The major factors propelling the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of hydrophilic coatings from end-use industries, such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and marine. Hydrophilic coatings exhibit water attracting properties and produces a hydrogen bond, which creates a lubricious and wettable coating that can be applied to a variety of surfaces and materials. Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of this market in near future.

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the hydrophilic coatings market in 2016 and accounted for a share of more than around 35%. This dominance is due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with non-invasive surgery procedures including laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery, and thoracoscopic surgery. Furthermore, the rising penetration of hydrophilic coatings in the optics, aerospace, and automotive industries is largely contributing to the growth of hydrophilic coatings market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for hydrophilic coatings, witnessing the highest CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025). Major factors propelling the growth of this market include substantial growth in the income of middle-class population and the steadily growing geriatric population in the region, which is supporting the growth of medical sector, in turn increasing the demand for hydrophilic coatings in the medical devices.

Based on substrates, the hydrophilic coatings market is segmented into polymers, glass, metal, nanoparticles, and others. The polymer segment is expected to record a rapid growth in near future witnessing highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global hydrophilic coatings market include SurModics Inc., Aculon Inc., Surface Solutions Group LLC, Hydromer Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Covalon Technologies Ltd., and Harland Medical Devices.

