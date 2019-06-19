Incontinence Skin Care Products Market To Make Huge Impact In Near Future Basic Influencing Factors Driving The Industry 2018–2026

Incontinence is referred as the condition where body is unable to control defecation or urination. Urinary incontinence is common problem in women than in men. Childbirth, pelvic surgery, menopause, and pregnancy are some of the major risk factors.

Fecal incontinence results in local reactions of urinary tract and perianal skin. Incontinence also causes skin problem to individuals such as redness, pressure ulcers, soreness, rashes and urinary tract infections. Excessive physical, chemical, and moisture irritants contribute to skin softening and eventually break down of the skin health.

Incontinence skin care products can help limit this disease to treat people suffering from incontinence. Increasing aging population and high prevalence of obesity are the major factors responsible for growth of the global incontinence skin care products market.

Among product type, wipes segment witnessed significant market share in 2016, as it is considered to be a convenient way to protect and sanitize skin from excess moisture or dryness. Moreover, owing to its cost effective nature, it is one of the most widely used product amongst the incontinence skin care products.

North America is the leading incontinence skin care products market, owing to increasing awareness regarding side effects of obesity, which is responsible for growth of this market in North America. According to studies by Canadian Continence Foundation in 2014, around 3.5% of Canadian men and 7% of the Canadian women experience incontinence on a daily basis.

Europe has witnessed a significant growth in the global incontinence skin care products market in 2016, owing to increasing number of aging population especially in Western Europe. In Europe, Germany and UK stands as the leading market for incontinence skin care products. Barrier creams remain one of the widely used skin care product in this region.

Key players in Global Incontinence Skin Care Products Market:

Major players operating in the incontinence skincare products market includes Abena Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Attends Ltd, ConvaTec Group Plc., Coloplast A/S, Emilia Personal Care, Medline Industries Inc., and Coloplast.

