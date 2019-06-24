Infant Formula Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2026

Infant formula is a manufactured food, designed and marketed for feeding babies and infants less than 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water).

Among formulation, powder segment held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in the global infant formula market in 2017. Powdered infant formula is the most economical and environment friendly baby formula as it occupies minimum space in the pantry compared to other formulas. However, powdered formulas take more time to prepare than other formulas.

Among formula, cow milk-based segment held the largest revenue share of 70.0% in the global infant formula market in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Most of the infant formulas are produced using cow’s milk that has been altered to resemble breast milk. This gives the formula the right balance of nutrients and makes the formula easier to digest.

Asia Pacific held significant market share in the global infant formula market in 2017, owing to rising birth rates in the region. According to the worldstat.org, the birth rate in Asia was 17.56 per population in 2011. The birth rate of boys was more than the birth rate of girls in this region. The population of Asia increased from 4.16 billion in 2010 to 4.43 billion in 2016, which is an increase of around 266 million. This rise in the number of births along with the rise in disposable income and per capita spending on baby care has boosted growth of the infant formula market in this region.

However, stringent government regulations imposed on infant food may hamper growth of the infant formula market during the forecast period. For instance, the European Commission has defined specific rules to ensure appropriate nutritional composition and safety of food, specifically manufactured for infants and young children, as well as appropriate consumer information.

The global infant formula market was valued at US$ 56.0 billion in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue, during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), to reach US$ 95.0 billion by 2026.

Major players operating in the global infant formula market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz Food Company, Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co., Ltd., Plum Organics, and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. among others

