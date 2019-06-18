Inflatable Tent Market – Region, Key Players, Competition and Forecast to 2026

The recent past has witnessed the increasing consumer preference and purchase of inflatable tents more for personal use which ultimately is adventurous activities like mountain biking, fishing, skateboarding and backpacking. An inflatable tent is a tent that needs to be pumped up to the pitch without poles, unlike the conventional pole tents.

Major advantages associated with the usage of an inflatable tent is its technology that makes the setting up of the tent much easier with minimal help. Also, the punctures in the inflatable tent can be easily repaired although the tent is robust and durable. These benefits have led to an increased adoption of inflatable tents in the recent past.

Moreover, with rising awareness regarding lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases, due to physical inactivity, wrong body posture. Hence, people have started to participate in outdoor activities like camping, hiking and others to improve their health and lifestyle. These outdoor activities have provided an impetus to the inflatable tents market since consumers are making a purchase for it in order to be able to utilize it while the activity lasts. According to the Society for Environmental Communications, over 61% of all deaths in India in 2017 were due to lifestyle or non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global inflatable tent market is rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, camping, bicycling, fishing, motorcycling, snow sports, and others across different economies. According to Outdoor Industry Association, 144.4 million Americans, or 48.8% of the US population, participated in an outdoor activity at least once in 2016.

Also, inflatable tents are handy, hassle free to set up, and convenient to carry till the destination, owing to which it is preferred and purchased more over other forms of tent.

Increasing adventure tourism has fueled growth of the global inflatable tents market. According to the Government of India, adventure tourism is gaining popularity and is a vibrant, dynamic, and fast changing sector and tourism alone accounted for around 9% of the global GDP in 2016.

Market Outlook

North America is the largest market for inflatable tents, owing to abundant camping sites in the region and increasing number of people participating in camping activities. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the citizens in the region prefer outdoor activities to experience solitude, talk to new and varied people, experience excitement and adventure, get away from usual demands and various other reasons.

Popularity of camping is increasing, with more people in the U.S. taking up camping as a hobby. According to The National RV Dealers Association, 13 million households in the U.S. had planned to camp in 2017. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, in 2017, the most popular camping shelter used was the camping tent with 69% citizens opting for it over other shelters such as cabins, bivy, and yurt. Furthermore, the people who are new to camping, were slightly higher in number when compared to the existing campers and preferred to purchase tents. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, Millennials accounted for around 38% of the total active campers in the U.S in 2017 and this factor is expected to drive growth of the inflatable tents market in the region.

Europe is the fastest growing market for inflatable tents, owing to its camping and hiking culture. For instance, France has high number of trekking, camping, and hiking destinations, where people from France as well as other tourists actively participate in adventure activities and buy the requisite equipment required for these activities. According to Go Camp France, France is leading in the European camping market and is second in the world. In 2015, campers spent approximately 113 million nights on campsites, which was a 3.5% increase from the previous year. This indicates that there is a huge demand for camping activities, which further increases demand for tents.

Key Players

Key players in the global inflatable tent market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as product innovation, merger, acquisition, and agreements, in order to increase their share in the market. For instance, in 2015, Heimplanet Entwicklungs GmbH launched their Cairo Camo pattern for the range of tents to lower the chances of the user being spotted at wild camping. Its geometry and special combination of colors creates a unique three-dimensional effect that enables Cairo Camo to completely blend in with its surroundings, thereby breaking the visual outline of the object itself.

Key players operating in the global inflatable tent market include The Coleman Company, Inc., Kampa AG, Zempire Camping Equipment, Oase Outdoors ApS, Berghaus Limited, Heimplanet Entwicklungs GmbH, and Beijing Zhonghai Minsheng Co. Ltd. among others.