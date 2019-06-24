Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market: Taking New Steps to Meet the Challenges and Enter in Industry

Insoluble dietary fibers carbonates that are essential to ensure optimal metabolism in humans. Though insoluble dietary fibers are not directly absorbed by the digestive system, they move through the body to make stools softer and easy to pass. Insoluble fibers do not dissolve in water, as soluble fibers do. Fruit skin, seeds, wheat bran, legumes, and brown rice are rich sources of insoluble fibers. Owing to good characteristics of insoluble dietary fibers over soluble fibers, these are gaining rapid traction. Prolonged research underlines importance of insoluble dietary fibers in curing constipation problem, diverticular diseases, weight loss, colon cancer treatment, which in turn fuels market growth.

Demand for insoluble dietary fibers is expected to increase due growing prevalence of health disorders such as obesity, cholesterol, diabetes across the globe, as growth rate of these disorders has increased twofold over the last couple of decades. Growing consumer awareness towards maintaining healthy lifestyle, government approvals, improved technology, continuous research based on insoluble dietary fibers are main key drivers expected to fuel growth of the insoluble dietary fibers market during the forecast period.

FDA changed the definition of “dietary fiber” under U.S. Nutritional facts label in 2016 so that from now wards manufacturers need to prove physiological benefits of their products compulsory within 2 years after definition change. Such regulations influences manufacturers to evaluate, improve, purify their products which further leads towards development of new technologies to compete in global market for insoluble dietary fibers.

Besides all these beneficial factors, too much intake of supplements based on insoluble dietary fibers shows adverse uncomfortable effects on human body such as cramping, bloating and abdominal effects. Food and Nutrition Boards suggested adequate limits on intake based on age and gender to keep nutrient level inside body.

On the basis of product type, Cellulose fiber segment is leading in shares in terms of volume followed by hemicellulose and others. Bulk availability of raw materials and comparatively good properties of cellulose over hemicellulose and others are attracting raw material providers, marketers and management authorities to invest more during forecast period (2017-2025).

On the basis of source, Grain segment is expected to contribute high shares in terms of volume and value over Legumes, fruits and vegetables segments during the forecast period (2017-2025). This is due to availability as a raw material and product yield is more in case of grains than legumes, fruits and vegetables.

On the basis of applications, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals segment collectively holds the highest share in insoluble dietary fibers market and expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period (2017-2025) due to health importance coupled with increased demands of Insoluble fibers in daily diet.

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Overlook

Considering leading key players, North America is major contributor in global market for insoluble dietary fibers in terms of share and volume in 2016 followed by Europe. Trend will be continued in forecast period due to increasing demand and health awareness based on insoluble fiber supplements in North America. U.S. is a major contributor in North America followed by Canada in insoluble dietary fiber market.

In Europe, Germany and France collectively accounts for major shares in insoluble dietary fibers market. In Asia Pacific region, China is leading market, followed by Japan and India due to higher consumption of meat and sea food. Healthy lifestyle coupled with government campaigns are expected to improve global market for insoluble dietary fibers during forecast period (2017-2025).

Key Players in Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market

The key players in the markets include Cargill (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada), Interfiber (Poland), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.); Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland), AdvoCare International, L.P. (U.S.), J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co KG (Germany), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.).